Peoria, IL

Rockin Paws: Kitten Season

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s Kitten Season! Kitten season is know as the time of year when there is an uptick in kittens being born into animal rescue, this usually lasts from April to October but because unaltered cats and produce litter after litter, it truly never really stops. The best way to prevent the...

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Time to meet this week's PAWS Pet of the Week, Georgie.This 7-year-old terrier mix is 60 pounds of fun and personality. If there's one thing he loves, it's food. Georgie will do anything for snacks and is food motivated to the point he would eat all day if you let him. According to his foster, he enjoys people cuddles, petting, and belly rubs. Georgie doesn't mind relaxing either, he can settle down and be calm in a home environment.  If you're looking for an affectionate, attentive, and playful pup, then Georgie is the one for you. He can be selective with his doggy friends, so may need time to adjust to new pals. He would do best in a home with older children. Georgie, along with many other adorable dogs and cats, are available for adoption at PAWS Chicago through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment. 
Julie is a beautiful 2-year-old German Shepherd mix that weighs 56 pounds. She had a loving home for years until her owner unexpectedly passed away. Julie is so confused right now. Coming from a home where she was loved and well-taken care of, she just doesn’t understand that we are trying to help give her a second chance. She is very friendly but needs an owner who can work with her and help build up her confidence. Julie is extremely smart and will be quick to learn routines. She was living with several dogs, big and small so a home with another dog would be perfect.
Reddit This article originally appeared on 12.05.18. If you were taking a stroll through a quiet neighborhood and happened to catch a glance of this majestic sight, you might bat an eye. You might do a double take. If you were (somewhat understandably) concerned about this surprising roof-dog's welfare, you might even approach the homeowners to tell them, "Uh, I'm not sure if you know...but there's a...dog...on your ROOF."
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. No matter how wet and muddy it is outside, your dog needs decent walks and time spent in the yard for exercise and play, but the resulting mess is hard to keep on top of. Dog paw cleaners — actual contraptions you can insert your dog’s paws into to remove and capture the dirt — are designed to make muddy paw prints in your home or car a thing of the past.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Dogs and cats looking for their furever families will now be able to travel in style and comfort thanks to a new mobile pet adoption vehicle. City of Buffalo officials unveiled the new 'PAWS Truck' Friday morning. Funds were raised for the specially-modified Ford 450 box truck through the efforts of the Friends of the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter (FCBAS).
EDWARDSVILLE - Rhonda Niles of St. Jacob was getting plenty of kisses Tuesday from one of six puppies brought to the Madison County Administration Building in Edwardsville for National Puppy Day. Partners for Pets in Troy, an animal rescue and adoption facility, brought the puppies for people to hold from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The furry friends were also up for adoption for anyone wishing to take one home.
As an open-admission shelter, San Diego Humane Society is our community’s safety net for more than 40,000 animals each year. And the spring months see the biggest influx of animals. The reason? It’s baby season, which means thousands of orphaned kittens will flood San Diego Humane Society’s shelters in need of lifesaving care.
To mark the start of kitten season, the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter will host a “Kitten Shower” March 26, according to a release from the county. To be co-hosted with the Critical Kitten Care Fund, a Cedar Park-based nonprofit, the event will run from 1-3 p.m. at the WCRAS Services Center at 1855 SE Inner Loop, Georgetown, and is being held to aid the shelter in preparing for the anticipated influx of animals during the seven-month kitten season.
Paws, Portraits & Pints. Entry Free- Portrait Ticket Sales Benefit Heart for Paws Rescue Animals. Great beer, good company & adorable dogs! Come join us for our 2nd Annual Paws, Portraits & Pints, a benefit event for Hearts for Paws Rescue. Pre-Sale Tickets $25 // Day of $30 (Venmo, Paypal,...
Creighton Bluejays fought hard against number one seed Kansas. Unfortunately, that effort couldn't carry them to a win. The official start of Spring coming on Sunday, and we'll have the warmth to match with highs topping out in the 70s. Driver in Omaha fatal crash identified. Updated: 5 hours ago.
Bubbly Paws in Meridian not only offers self wash & grooming, but they also have amazing dog treats! Julie McMullen, GM of Bubbly Paws shares with us all of the amazing options to choose from. Plus, all of the other products they offer for you to purchase and spoil your fur baby.
The 3rd Annual Paws for Granville — a dinner, silent auction and evening of entertainment benefiting the Humane Society of Granville County and the Granville County Animal Shelter — will be held on Saturday, March 26 from 5-9 p.m. at the Barn at Vino in Stem. Tickets are $35 and available at the Granville County Shelter, HSGC members and Eventbrite. Funds raised go to spay and neuter programs for companion animals in Granville County. Additional information at facebook.com/pawsforgranville.
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Since “Paw Patrol” debuted in 2013 on Nick Jr., the hit show has inspired a wealth of merchandise featuring Ryder’s adventurous search and rescue crew. Besides toys, clothing and even swimwear, there’s also an extensive range of “Paw Patrol” backpacks.
