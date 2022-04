We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Name: Victoria Ashley, founder and creative director of Laundry Day. Victoria Ashley is the founder and creative director of Laundry Day, a Canada-based, design-forward glassware and smoking accessories brand. And the life/work loft she rents in Victoria is proof of her passion for intentionally designed objects; every piece of furniture and decor in her home is storied and incredibly stylish.

