ThisWeek’s Super 12 boys bowlers delivered in the clutch this season. All the honorees are finalists to be named Captain – our boys bowling Athlete of the Year. Our top athletes in all 30 sports will be among the honors revealed during the Central Ohio High School Sports Awards, presented by Encova Insurance and in partnership with Nationwide Children’s Hospital Sports Medicine and Raising Cane’s. The event will be held June 15 at the Ohio Theatre. A registration link will be available soon.

DELAWARE, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO