BB&T Arena on NKU campus gets a new name

Northern Kentucky University officially opened the Western & Southern Contact Center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Campbell Hall. Dignitaries from both NKU and Western & Southern were on hand for the celebration. “We are excited to partner with Western & Southern to provide this work-integrated learning opportunity for our students,”...
WAVE News - Monday night, April 4, 2022. New Albany double murder, abduction suspect shot by officers - 11:00. Officers shot a suspect in a double murder at a gas station in New Albany after he allegedly sped away in a car, crashed it, ran into a restaurant, and abducted a woman on Monday morning.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — We've got targets!. WLKY's Chopper HD flew over construction on the TopGolf facility in Louisville this week and there some substantial progress has been made since we last checked on it. Watch footage from April 7 in the player below. The hitting bays are looking more...
CINCINNATI — The University of Cincinnati's football spring game on Saturday will move indoors and be closed to the public due to the threat of inclement weather, the school announced Wednesday. Saturday's forecast is calling for high winds, rain and possible snow so the Bearcats decided to hold the...
Comments / 0