Former Orleans Parish deputy arrested, accused of bringing drugs into jail

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman is now in jail and facing homicide charges after a man was found shot dead in McKees Rocks. According to police paperwork, 24-year-old Brook Lank is accused of killing her boyfriend after she said they got into an altercation. Allegheny County police found 22-year-old Anthony Lofton dead along Derby Alley around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday. (Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Gerome Williams) Detectives said Lank told them it all started Saturday night. She said Lofton threatened her with a gun, and then he took her rental car. Lank said they went to make a drug deal in McKeesport and got into...

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 23 DAYS AGO