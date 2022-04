MINDEN, La. -- A Gloster man died early Tuesday morning when he crashed into a tree that had fallen across a Webster Parish roadway when storms passed through the ArkLaTex. State police said Gene Latin, 65, was southbound around 4 a.m. on U.S. Highway 79 just north of Grider Road when he hit the downed tree and ran off the highway.

WEBSTER PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO