SAN ANTONIO – Maternity photos have become a popular way to commemorate the miracle of motherhood and celebrate the strength and beauty of a woman’s pregnant body. Typical maternity photos frequently feature women in soft, flowing feminine clothing — gossamer and lace, with soft filters. But one San Antonio woman chose to capture her beauty and strength in a very different way — in her rubber boots and bunker gear.

BEXAR COUNTY, TX ・ 21 DAYS AGO