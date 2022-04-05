Success in Succession Planning podcast series

What’s top of mind at the watercooler. After living through a global pandemic, a volatile economy, and changes in the workplace for the past two years, some of you may have chosen to take a break from your careers. Whether you paused to be a stay-at-home parent or reassess your priorities, on paper, your professional life may appear to have been interrupted. But if you decide to rejoin the workforce, how do you explain a resume gap? Sidekick spoke with two talent and recruitment professionals—Erin Scruggs, VP of talent acquisition at LinkedIn, and Neesha Guliani, senior recruiter at Mineral—for their tips on discussing sabbaticals.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 3 DAYS AGO