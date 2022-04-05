Student injured in shooting at Erie High School

Related
Woman led Alamance County deputies on chase; drug paraphernalia found in mouth at jail, deputies say
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is in jail after being arrested for reckless, impaired driving according to deputies. Just after 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Alamance County deputies received a BOLO for a reckless driver who had been involved in a traffic accident in Chapel Hill and had run over multiple mailboxes. Deputies located the […]
80-year-old woman in ICU after being dragged during purse-snatching
Someone who witnessed the event followed the Jeep and was able to record the license plate.
5 officers accused of killing John Neville at Forsyth County Jail not indicted
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Forsyth County grand jury did not indict five former detention officers on Monday who were accused of involuntary manslaughter in connection to the December 2019 death of John Neville at the Forsyth County Jail, according to the Forysth County District Attorney’s office. FOX8 is told that Michelle Heughins, a […]
A Pennsylvania high school is on lockdown after one person was shot, local officials say
The shooting victim is in "good condition," city officials said. The building in Erie, Pennsylvania, is on lockdown but is secure and students inside are safe.
12-year-old arrested for shooting and killing classmate at school
A 12-year-old child died after a shooting at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville, South Carolina. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Greenville News that the child who was killed was Jamari Cortez Bonaparte Jackson. He was shot at least once in the school by another 12-year-old student who has been arrested. A coroner confirmed Friday that Jamari was killed by a gunshot wound to the chest.The student who allegedly shot Jamari left the school after the shooting and was found hiding under a deck at a nearby home, the sheriff's office said. The boy is expected to be...
Erie High shooting suspect turns self in, placed in juvenile detention
The Erie High School student who shot another student on Tuesday has "turned himself into the Erie police," a spokesman for Erie Mayor Joe Schember said in a brief statement at 5:50 p.m. on Wednesday. "The investigation is ongoing," the spokesman, Frank Strumila, said in an email. He had no other comment, and no other information was immediately available. ...
Man Jailed for Murdering Toddler Killed by Inmates
Semajs Short, 24, who pleaded guilty to killing a 2-year-old girl when he was 17 years old, was pronounced dead after he was attacked by a group of inmates.
Woman charged for allegedly abusing toddlers identified
A woman is facing several charges after allegedly abusing her toddlers.
Oral Surgeon Charged with 'Depraved Heart' Murder for Allegedly Giving Girlfriend Drugs That Led to Overdose
An oral surgeon in Maryland has been arrested and charged in connection to the death of his girlfriend, who suffered a fatal drug overdose in January, say police. On Tuesday morning, Dr. James Ryan, 48, was arrested at his practice in Germantown, the Montgomery County Police Department said in a statement.
PA Man Used Apple Watch To Track Wife Before Shooting Her, Killing Man She Was With: Report
A 38-year-old Pennsylvania man is facing murder charges after injuring his wife and killing another man in what police are calling a "domestic-related shooting" at a shopping center in Berks County on Saturday, March 19.Nehemias Santiago Montes, of York, tracked 30-year-old Jessica M. Cruz-Rodrigue…
Woman arrested after Youngstown home shot
Bond was set at $50,000 Monday for an East Avondale Avenue woman who is accused of firing several shots at a home Saturday afternoon.
Georgia high school coach is suspended after he restrained an 'aggressive' female student armed with a loaded gun after she threw a stapler at his head
A Georgia high school coach has been suspended after he defended himself while restraining an 'aggressive' female student armed with a loaded gun after she threw a stapler at his head. 'I don't feel like I did anything wrong,' Tri-Cities High School coach Kenneth Miller said, according to News 19.
Man Found Shot To Death In Hill District
By: Shelley Bortz/KDKA-TV News PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh police are investigating a fatal shooting in the Hill District. Forty-five-year=old Tiwand Hill was found shot to death in an apartment on Bedford Avenue just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. His brother Ted Hill told KDKA Tiwand would have turned 46 on Saturday. (Photo: Ted Hill) Robert Thomas has lived in the Hill District for decades. He’s a third-generation business owner of a jitney station on Bedford Avenue. When asked about the shooting, he shook his head in disgust and said “another shooting.” “It’s the same old story. It’s really sad, but what can you do about...
74-year-old Ohio man who sleeps near gun shoots teenage home intruder: 'I shot him again'
A 74-year-old man living in Akron, Ohio, told police he shot a teenager multiple times after he broke into his home last week. The homeowner, who asked to be identified by his nickname of "Lurch," told FOX 8 Cleveland the home invasion happened around 7:30 in the morning March 29. He said he opened fire when the teen came crashing through his front glass door.
Man who buried alive school bus full of children he kidnapped before requesting $5 million ransom is granted parole
Frederick Woods has spent more than four decades in a California prison after he took part in the kidnapping of 26 children and their school bus driver and then helped bury them alive. To some people that might not seem long enough, but the 70-year-old Woods has been approved for...
Police: Clearfield County inmate sends cell mate to hospital
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An inmate at the Clearfield County Jail faces assault charges after he allegedly attacked his cell mate and sent him to the hospital. Robert Lee Runyan, 34, of Glen Richey is accused of hitting his cell mate on Dec. 29, 2021. The cell mate was sent to Penn Highlands Clearfield […]
Frederick Woods recommended for parole over 1976 Chowchilla bus hijacking and kidnapping of 26 kids
Frederick Newhall Woods, one of the three men who hijacked a school bus and kidnapped 26 children in Chowchilla, California in 1976, was recommended for parole on Friday. The recommendation came during Woods' 18th attempt to earn parole for what has been called the largest kidnapping in U.S. history, after he had been rejected 17 times.
Pa. man, 23, shot by armed robbers for his $30K Air Jordan collection, family says
A 23-year-old with a $30,000 sneaker collection ended up with a bullet in his chest after armed robbers went after his pricey Air Jordan stash, the man’s family says. As KDKA-TV reports, Dom Geraci was shot Friday night outside his home in Plum, Allegheny County, Pa. Three armed suspects, allegedly after Geraci’s extensive shoe collection, got away. The entire altercation was caught on a Ring doorbell video, KDKA reports.
PA Officer Details Alleged Rape By Coworker In Email To 900 Police Force Members: Report
A police officer in Pennsylvania in a detailed email to 900 other officers on the force accused a coworker of raping her while off-duty at a party, WPXI reports. The unnamed Pittsburgh police officer said the alleged assault occurred in the Summer 2021, and was subsequently granted a temporary prot…
Pa. woman trampled by multiple cows, then airlifted to hospital
A woman in western Pa. was life-flighted to a local hospital after being trampled by multiple cows on Monday. The incident happened near the municipal building in Raccoon Township, Beaver County, as KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh reports. A medical helicopter was called to the scene just off Route 18 to transport...
