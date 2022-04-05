ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How the Atlanta Hawks Can Avoid Play-In Tournament

By Pat Benson
All Hawks
 2 days ago

The Hawks need help to get the Eastern Conference 6th seed.

It might seem like a foregone conclusion that the Atlanta Hawks will be in the Play-In Tournament. With four games to go, the Hawks have a record of 41-37 and are 8th in the Eastern Conference. However, they still have a shot at bypassing the Play-In Tournament.

The Hawks have been without John Collins for most of the second half of the season.

Mike Conti of 92.9 FM The Game crunched the numbers, and here is everything that must happen for the Hawks to get the 6th seed:

  • Hawks would need to win out.
  • Raptors would need to lose out.
  • Cavaliers would need to go 2-1.

If all that happens, the Hawks will win the three-way tiebreaker. They would be 5-3 against the Cavaliers and Raptors. Obviously, that's a stretch, especially when you consider that both the Cavaliers and Raptors have easier remaining schedules compared to the Hawks (according to Tankathon ).

One step at a time. Tonight the Hawks face the Raptors in Toronto. Not only have the Raptors won two of the three games played this season, but they are just now getting fans back in the arena for the first time since March 2020.

As always, we will be live-tweeting the game and back here later for your post-game recap. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Complex

Magic Johnson Says LeBron James Deserves ‘Blame’ for Lakers Failing to Sign DeMar DeRozan

With the Los Angeles Lakers two games out of the final play-in spot and only four games remaining, it was only a matter of time before the finger-pointing started. Magic Johnson appeared on ESPN’s Get Up Monday and claimed the Lakers dropped the ball in their pursuit of DeMar DeRozan during the offseason because of LeBron James. “The blame that he’s got to take is the fact that DeRozan ended up in Chicago and not with the Lakers,” Magic said of LeBron. “DeRozan wanted to play for the Lakers and when I got the call from his agent, [Aaron Goodwin], I called the Lakers, said, ‘Hey [DeRozan] wants to come home.’”
NBA
Kobe Bryant
The Spun

Longtime MLB Infielder Announces Retirement At 35

After 10 MLB seasons, veteran middle infielder Jordy Mercer is calling it a career. On Tuesday, Mercer took to his Twitter account to thank the game of baseball, as well as others, as he says goodbye to the game. “Thank You baseball!” the 35-year-old said. “Thank you for the opportunity...
MLB
NBC Sports

Warriors clinch homecourt advantage after Nuggets' loss to Spurs

Chase Center will not only host its first NBA playoff game, but it will prove the Warriors with an electric homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs. Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters on Tuesday that Golden State's number one goal was to secure homecourt advantage with at least one win in their final three games.
DENVER, CO
Atlanta Hawks
Cleveland Cavaliers
Toronto Raptors
The Spun

Steph Curry Update Is Encouraging: NBA World Reacts

Warriors guard Steph Curry is still rehabbing a sprained ligament in his left foot, but the latest update on his status is very encouraging. On Tuesday afternoon, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said Curry is “ramping things up” as far his recovery process is concerned. That’s good news for Golden State since the playoffs are just around the corner.
NBA
WCNC

Charlotte Hornets fall to Miami Heat, 144-115

MIAMI — Tyler Herro scored 35 points off the bench and the Miami Heat moved closer to clinching the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs with a 144-115 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night. Miami won its fifth straight and posted the second-highest point total...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

Lakers expected to part ways with Frank Vogel, new candidates emerge

There's a good chance Frank Vogel won't be the Los Angeles Lakers' head coach next season. According to several sources, the Lakers are expected to part ways with Vogel this offseason. While he has enjoyed success in Los Angeles since being named the team's head coach back in 2019, Vogel's recent run with the Lakers has been anything but successful.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Young carves Wizards' defense, outshines Porzingis in Hawks W

The Washington Wizards lost to the Hawks 118-103 in Atlanta on Wednesday night. Here are five observations from what went down... As the Wizards are playing out the string of their season, eliminated from postseason play, they got a glimpse on Wednesday night of one of the last teams to qualify for the play-in tournament in the East, the Atlanta Hawks. It was a reminder of how strong and unusually deep the conference has become.
ATLANTA, GA
Reuters

Trae Young helps Hawks down Wizards, keep pace with Nets

The Atlanta Hawks kept pace with the Brooklyn Nets in their duel for the No. 8 playoff seeding in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament Wednesday night, riding Trae Young’s 30-point performance to a 118-103 victory over the visiting Washington Wizards. Both the Nets (42-38), who beat the New York...
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Tatum and Boston visit Antetokounmpo and the Bucks

LINE: Bucks -6; over/under is 228. BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jayson Tatum meet when Milwaukee faces Boston. Antetokounmpo is third in the NBA averaging 29.9 points per game and Tatum is ninth in the league averaging 26.9 points per game. The Bucks are 31-18 in Eastern Conference games. Milwaukee...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

DeRozan leads Chicago against Boston after 40-point game

Boston Celtics (49-30, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (45-34, sixth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago takes on the Boston Celtics after DeMar DeRozan scored 40 points in the Chicago Bulls' 127-106 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bulls are 29-21 in conference games. Chicago is...
BOSTON, MA
