How the Atlanta Hawks Can Avoid Play-In Tournament

The Hawks need help to get the Eastern Conference 6th seed.

It might seem like a foregone conclusion that the Atlanta Hawks will be in the Play-In Tournament. With four games to go, the Hawks have a record of 41-37 and are 8th in the Eastern Conference. However, they still have a shot at bypassing the Play-In Tournament.

Mike Conti of 92.9 FM The Game crunched the numbers, and here is everything that must happen for the Hawks to get the 6th seed:

Hawks would need to win out.

Raptors would need to lose out.

Cavaliers would need to go 2-1.

If all that happens, the Hawks will win the three-way tiebreaker. They would be 5-3 against the Cavaliers and Raptors. Obviously, that's a stretch, especially when you consider that both the Cavaliers and Raptors have easier remaining schedules compared to the Hawks (according to Tankathon ).

One step at a time. Tonight the Hawks face the Raptors in Toronto. Not only have the Raptors won two of the three games played this season, but they are just now getting fans back in the arena for the first time since March 2020.

