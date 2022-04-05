ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
De'Aaron Fox's Injury Status For Pelicans-Kings Game

De'Aaron Fox has been ruled out for Tuesday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings.

The Sacramento Kings are hosting the New Orleans Pelicans in California on Tuesday evening, but for the contest they will remain without their star point guard De'Aaron Fox.

The former Kentucky star has been ruled out for the night with a hand injury, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Kings enter the contest as the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 29-50 record in the 79 games that they have played in so far this season.

