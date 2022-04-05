ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

New apartment complex, boutique hotel coming to Berkley Riverfront

By Thomas Friestad - Kansas City Business Journal
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cIYeE_0f0Ilw3a00

The next two large-scale projects at Berkley Riverfront have started to advance publicly after a year or more in negotiation: an apartment complex that would become Kansas City’s first to comply with new affordable housing requirements, and the city’s first boutique hotel north of the Downtown Loop.

This month, the Port Authority of Kansas City’s Development Committee is scheduled to review exemptions on property and sales taxes on construction materials for a $55 million, seven-story multifamily development by Lux Living and a $29 million boutique Origin Hotel by Thrash Group.

Last month, Port KC approved expressions of intent to issue as much as $56 million and $29 million in bonds for the respective projects, as mechanisms providing for those incentives. Both developments anticipate breaking ground in the summer and opening in the winter of 2023.

The as-yet unnamed Berkley Riverfront apartments are Lux Living’s third known project in Kansas City. The St. Louis developer in late January acquired the former Katz Drug Store in Midtown, kicking off an 185-apartment development. Another complex in place of a former Faultless Healthcare Linen building , dubbed Wonderland Crossroads, is in progress.

On the riverfront’s 2.1-acre Parcel 12B, Lux Living proposes 251 apartments — 29 studios, 176 one-bedrooms and 46 two-bedrooms — with 5,000 square feet of ground-floor retail and 251 structured parking spaces.

Keep reading in the Kansas City Business Journal Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 4

Related
Charlotte Business Journal

CBJ Morning Buzz: Plan for remake of aging South End complex falls apart; EpiCentre signs coming down

A plan to remake a dilapidated apartment property on the edge of South End has fallen apart after years of work failed to secure funding to make the project a reality. Plus, signs are coming down at the EpiCentre, which went into foreclosure this week, and a newly rescheduled Garth Brooks concert is just one of several fresh entertainment options on deck.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Government
Kansas City, MO
Business
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Business
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
The Independent

‘My tenants are not paying rent’: NYC landlord posts huge sign over ‘being owed $17k’

A frustrated New York landlord has posted a huge sign on a property calling out his tenants for allegedly owing him $17,000 in rent.“My tenants on the first floor are not paying rent,” reads the sign on the building owned by landlords Calvin and Jean Thompson in Queens.The couple have owned the two-family home since 1989 and say they are in the process of evicting the tenants in Queens Housing Court, according to The New York Post.In the meantime, the large sign can be seen by drivers on the city’s busy Belt Parkway and has featured in a TikTok video...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boutique Hotel#Affordable Housing#The Port Authority#Development Committee#Origin Hotel#Thrash Group#Lux Living#Katz Drug Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Awesome 92.3

This Joplin Mansion Has To Be Seen To Be Believed

This mansion in Joplin, which is a mashup of a hunter's paradise and opulent elegance has to be seen to be believed. It'd be perfect for a couple like Lisa and Oliver from the TV show "Green Acres". I could see Oliver enjoying the part of the mansion that has a hunting lodge vibe, while Lisa's fingerprints are all over the part that's elegant.
JOPLIN, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

Deputies find Kansas couple dead after 911 call

JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas woman and her husband have died in an apparent murder-suicide, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Linda Marie Vidosh-Zempel, 68, called 911 around 6:42 p.m. Monday and told dispatchers her husband, John Alfred Zempel, was dead. She then hung up the phone. When deputies went to the couple’s […]
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
CJ Coombs

A Kansas City restaurant that built memories: Stephenson's Apple Restaurant

Stephenson's Apple FarmPhoto on postcard by R.G. Askren postmarked 1972 via cardcow.com. One of the popular restaurants I used to frequent from the time I moved to Kansas City as a teenager into my adulthood was Stephenson's Apple Farm Restaurant. This restaurant was located at the corner of U.S. Highway 40 and Lee's Summit Road in Independence, Missouri. Who could forget the apple fritters and then want to imitate them by trying to make them at home? In 1971, the restaurant published a bound book of recipes which is still listed on Amazon although it is not currently available. However, you can find the restaurant's favorite recipes online like the baked chicken in butter and cream.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy