Tesla Is Coming To Wagner Noel And 99.9 K-BAT Has Your Tickets!

By Gunner
 4 days ago
Tesla will play at the Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center on September 12th. Doors open at 7, the show starts at 8 pm. Tickets are available in a special pre-sale...

Trolls Live Is Coming To The Wagner Noel

The kids are going to be so excited, Trolls Live is coming to the Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center. There will be two performances, June 7th, and 8th. You kids can attend the Trolls Live VIP Party. The ticket includes:. Premium main floor seating in one of the first few...
What Is Going In The Old Stein Mart In Midland?

Unfortunately, right after the pandemic, we lost our beloved Stein Mart store off of loop 250 in Midland. I loved and visited that store on a few occasions over the years but now that it is gone, something must take its place. It is quite a large store so a nice, big city department store would be nice.
Prince Fans! Purple Piano Coming To Ector Theater Saturday April 9th!

Calling all Prince Fans! This show is for you. Marshall Charloff is coming back to the Permian Basin with his ONE MAN tribute show to the one and only PRINCE!. This intimate show features Marshall Charloff at the piano recreating and interpreting PRINCE songs that only Marshall can. It is a ONE MAN Piano Show with lots of interaction with the audience.
Dwight Yoakum To Play At The Wagner Wagner Noel

Just announced Dwight Yoakum will make his return to the Permian Basin, on Saturday, July 23rd, 2022, to the Wagner Noel Performing Art Center. Tickets go on sale This Friday morning at 10 am. Tickets will range from $49-$139.00. Get your tickets HERE!. GRAMMY Award-winning Dwight Yoakam will perform at...
Celebrating Selena 27 Years Later-Find Out What Is Going On Locally And Nationally

March 31st of this year was the 27th anniversary of a Texas legend's passing, Selena Quintanilla Perez. It is also the 25th anniversary of the movie in which Jennifer Lopez was cast to play the 'queen of Tejano music.' So many milestones for us fans to be able to honor Selena's music and her legacy both nationally and on a local level as well.
Tickets sell out to LVMPD’s 30th annual K-9 trials

UPDATE: Las Vegas police say tickets have sold out for the K-9 trials on Sunday. LVMPD said people who wish to attend can still go Sunday for standing room only. UPDATE: Las Vegas police say free tickets for its 30th annual K-9 trials on Sunday are going fast. The department shared on Twitter at about 9:10 a.m. that it had added an additional 500 tickets to the event.
The Origin of How April Fools Day Came To Be a Thing

Ever wonder why April 1st is the day for being a fool? Well, we have the reason why April Fools Day became a thing. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, the simple reason comes from the National Day Calendar which says April Fools Day comes from the birth of spring and Mother Nature's wishy-washy weather that happens during the month of April.
The latest Wagner Ring has one director for each act

Stuttgart Opera has reached Walküre. It is desperate to be different from all the other Rings. The Staatsoper Stuttgart continues its new production of Richard Wagner’s Ring of the Nibelung with the premiere of Die Walküre on April 10, 2022. In keeping with the concept of a multi-perspective Ring, three different directing teams will each bring one act to the stage: the Dutch theatre collective Hotel Modern (1. Act), light designer Urs Schönebaum (2. Act) and visual artist Ulla von Brandenburg (3. Act). Okka von der Damerau makes her debut as Brünnhilde and Brian Mulligan debuts as Wotan. Simone Schneider and Michael König embody the Wälsungen couple Siegmund/Sieglinde and Goran Jurić is Hunding. The musical direction of the entire Stuttgart Ring des Nibelungen is taken on by General Music Director Cornelius Meister.
Come to the Malevolence K! Pit

Sheffield bruisers Malevolence are heading into The K! Pit on April 5 – and you're invited!. Ahead of their upcoming arena tour with Architects, Malevolence will unleash their trademark battering ram of breakdowns and riffs inside a secret London venue for an intimate, in-your-face gig with our friends at Download Festival.
Bon Jovi Launch 2022 North American Tour: Setlist, Videos

Bon Jovi kicked of their 2022 spring North American tour with a performance last night at the Chi Health Center in Omaha, Neb. The band began their set with “Limitless,” the opening track from their 2020 album 2020. From there, they moved on to “The Radio Saved My Life Tonight,” playing the tune for the first time in concert since Sept. 2015.
Early Teen Idol Bobby Rydell Dead at 79

Early teen idol Bobby Rydell – known for the ‘50s and ‘60s hits including “Volare,” “Wild One” and “We Got Love” – died at the age of 79 in his native Philadelphia, a spokesperson confirmed. He scored 29 hit singles...
Joe Satriani ‘Not Impressed’ With His Recent Output

Joe Satriani said he became unimpressed with his musical output in recent albums and decided to rethink his approach for his new LP, The Elephants of Mars. The record - which comes out tomorrow - finds the guitarist abandoning real-life amplifiers for software versions, and also ending a period where he felt he was playing like he still had something to prove.
US105 Has Your Free Tickets for The Outlaw Music Festival

US105 has your chance to win tickets to one of the summer's biggest shows. US105 welcomes the Outlaw Music Festival with Willie Nelson and special guests Jason Isbell, Brothers Osborne, Steve Earle, Charley Crockett, and Allison Russell. The show date is July 2, 2022 at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas....
Pink Floyd Flamingo Still ‘On the Run’ 17 Years After Zoo Escape

A fugitive flamingo that escaped from a Kansas zoo 17 years ago was recently spotted in Texas and given a cheeky nickname: Pink Floyd. The Texas Parks and Wildlife's coastal fisheries division shared a video on Facebook of the rare find earlier this week. "Looks like Pink Floyd has returned...
Doobie Brothers Add 11 New Dates to 50th-Anniversary Tour

The Doobie Brothers have added 11 more dates to their upcoming 50th-anniversary tour. New concerts will now take place in cities including Chicago, Sacramento, Phoenix, Dallas and Nashville. A complete list of dates is available on the band's website. All tickets will be available for purchase starting April 8. The...
Prince Fans! Prince Footage At The Age Of 11 Is Found! (See The Video)

Prince was a musical genius. And, even though we have seen pics of Michael Jackson as a boy, of course with the Jackson 5 and such, have we never really seen pictures of Prince as a little boy? Now, that I think of it, NO, not really. We all remember a young PRINCE breaking into the music industry way back in the day, but recently a TV station unearthed an ICONIC gem.
Dead and Company Announce Summer Tour Dates

Dead & Company are finally scheduled to hit the road this summer. They'll kick off a string of show dates at Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium on June 11 and wrap things up roughly a month later with a pair of performances at New York City's Citi Field on July 15 and 16.
50 Years Ago: ZZ Top Pilfer ‘Francine’ for First Charting Song

The pre-bearded ZZ Top's second album, Rio Grande Mud, arrived on April 4, 1972, at the beginning of their climb to global success. Already, they were shrouded in controversy – perhaps no surprise, considering the character who assisted that rise. Manager and “fourth member” Bill Ham was an impresario...
How Flea’s First Grammy Became a Garden Shovel

Red Hot Chill Peppers bassist Flea recalled how his first Grammy award became a garden shovel at the hands of his young daughter. The band won Best Hard Rock Performance for “Give It Away” in 1993, and the members received their gold-plated trophies accordingly. Sometime later, Flea’s hand-built gong went missing.
KBAT 99.9 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

