Tesla Is Coming To Wagner Noel And 99.9 K-BAT Has Your Tickets!

Stuttgart Opera has reached Walküre. It is desperate to be different from all the other Rings. The Staatsoper Stuttgart continues its new production of Richard Wagner’s Ring of the Nibelung with the premiere of Die Walküre on April 10, 2022. In keeping with the concept of a multi-perspective Ring, three different directing teams will each bring one act to the stage: the Dutch theatre collective Hotel Modern (1. Act), light designer Urs Schönebaum (2. Act) and visual artist Ulla von Brandenburg (3. Act). Okka von der Damerau makes her debut as Brünnhilde and Brian Mulligan debuts as Wotan. Simone Schneider and Michael König embody the Wälsungen couple Siegmund/Sieglinde and Goran Jurić is Hunding. The musical direction of the entire Stuttgart Ring des Nibelungen is taken on by General Music Director Cornelius Meister.

