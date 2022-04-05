ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Michigan State football transfer chooses Temple

By Cory Linsner
 4 days ago
Ian Stewart decided earlier this offseason to transfer out of the Michigan State football program. Stewart was a three-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class for MSU, but was a bit of a tweener at Michigan State. He played both the tight end and wide receiver positions in East Lansing, but never really found his footing at either.

A fresh start could help his playing career, and Stewart is heading to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to play for the Temple Owls.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa Hawkeyes offer 2023 defensive prospect Nigel Glover

After a recent visit, Iowa extended its latest offer to class of 2023 safety and linebacker Nigel Glover. The 6-foot-3, 210 pound prospect out of Northmont High School in Clayton, Ohio, now has 15 power-five offers. The Hawkeyes are the eighth Big Ten school to offer Glover. Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Northwestern, Purdue, Rutgers and Wisconsin are the others. Boston College, Duke, Kentucky, Pittsburgh, Vanderbilt, Washington and West Virginia comprise Glover’s other power-five offers. According to On3, Glover is a four-star recruit and the nation’s No. 8 linebacker. On3 rates Glover as the No. 136 player nationally in the 2023 class and as...
FOOTBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Greg Schiano on the passing of Dwayne Haskins: ‘Really, I feel for the family’

A visibly moved Greg Schiano spoke about the passing of Dwayne Haskins following the conclusion of Rutgers football’s scrimmage on Saturday afternoon. Schiano was a defensive coordinator at Ohio State when Haskins was the Buckeyes starting quarterback. A former first-round pick, Haskins was killed on Saturday morning when he was hit by a dump truck. The 24-year old quarterback was born in New Jersey and was heavily recruited by Rutgers as a high school standout at the Bullis School (Potomac, MD). He re-set the passing records at Ohio State. Following Saturday’s scrimmage, Schiano began his press conference by talking about Haskins’ shocking...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

No, seriously: Arkansas football picked to upset Alabama in 2022

The year was 2006. Most of Arkansas’ current players were in elementary school, barely big enough to hold a football, nevermind throw or carry one. They were children the last time the Razorbacks beat Alabama. The Crimson Tide were ranked No. 22 in the nation, but Arkansas was on its way to a magical season in the first and only year of Houston Nutt-Gus Malzahn-Mitch Mustain. Nick Saban was an Alabama pipe dream, yet to come to fruition. Saban and the Tide have since won every meeting between the two teams, 15 in a row. Arkansas has come close, including last year’s...
ARKANSAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

