Michigan State football transfer chooses Temple

Ian Stewart decided earlier this offseason to transfer out of the Michigan State football program. Stewart was a three-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class for MSU, but was a bit of a tweener at Michigan State. He played both the tight end and wide receiver positions in East Lansing, but never really found his footing at either.

A fresh start could help his playing career, and Stewart is heading to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to play for the Temple Owls.