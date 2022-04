An overcast start to the day and we stay mostly cloudy but dry through much of the daytime. Highs will be in the mid 50s which is seasonable for this time of year. Later in the day we’ll start to see scattered showers begin to move in ahead of a front. Heavy rain and thunderstorms at times overnight into early Friday, lows stay in the 40s and winds pick up from the east. Scattered rain continues at times through tomorrow morning but then we gradually dry out. It will warm up with highs into the 60s. Some sun will break through later in the day on Friday.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 13 HOURS AGO