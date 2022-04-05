ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

Brownsville, Rio Grande City schools only two in Texas to win award

The Brownsville Herald
The Brownsville Herald
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Uwr1_0f0Il29V00

Before a gymnasium full of cheering students, teachers, staff and district administrators, Putegnat Elementary Principal Aidee Vasquez acknowledged her school’s latest accomplishment Tuesday morning, the Distinguished Performance Award given by the Texas Education Agency.

Putegnat was one of only two schools in Texas to receive the award — the other was in Rio Grade City — which recognizes attainment of rigorous goals in the state accountability system that show how students are closing learning gaps in reading and math.

The Elementary and Secondary Education Association, or ESEA, designated Putegnat for the award at its national conference in February in New Orleans. Putegnat had to meet these eligibility standards:

>> Be a Title I, Part A school having a high percentage of poor children and using schoolwide and targeted assistance programs;

>> Receive an “A” rating in the state’s school accountability system;

>> Meet reading and math academic achievement targets on all evaluated groups in reading and math, and

>> Receive distinction designations for reading, math and closing the gaps.

“What we’ve always known about Putegnat has been recognized once again, that we are a distinguished school amongst very few. You can now call yourselves a Blue Ribbon, Distinguished Honor Roll campus,” Vasquez told her students.

“And I know, I am sure we will be receiving a lot more of these awards and recognitions because I see all the hard work, the effort in the classrooms from the students, the teachers, the administration, the support staff, everyone. I just can’t wait to get another award. Right boys and girls? You deserve it,” she said.

“I’m excited, very, very proud to be your principal. We all love you very much, all our students. I’m just very. very excited for all of you.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5r1R_0f0Il29V00
Putegnat Elementary Principal Aidee Vasquez, center, her students, staff and Brownsville Independent School District deputy superintendents, right, celebrate receiving the National ESEA Distinguished Schools award on Tuesday at Putegnat Elementary School. (Gary Long/The Brownsville Herald)

In a video prepared to explain the award, Vasquez was asked, “How do you maintain a positive school culture among students and teachers?”

“We do a lot of extrinsic motivation. We have our Panther Power Hour for our students who do well in their exams or just are doing well with attendance or honor roll or just are progressing, she said. “We reward students. It doesn’t mean that you just have to meet standards. When we see progress, we reward that also.”

Vasquez said as a school, Putegnat also ”celebrates teachers as much as we can with celebratory luncheons, little rewards … but we want to reward our teachers because they do so much for our students.”

Putegnat also won the National Blue Ribbon School Award in 2019, the highest award given by the U.S. Department of Education. That same year, it was one of 18 BISD schools named to the Educational Results Partnership Honor Roll as part of a national effort to recognize higher performing schools and districts.

Comments / 1

Related
Click2Houston.com

Texas teachers say they’re pushed to the brink by law requiring them to spend dozens of hours unpaid in training

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Editor’s note: This story contains explicit language. It was one thing to ask Texas teachers — during an ongoing teacher’s shortage — to make extra room in their busy home routines for online classroom teaching for months, then to monitor the latest in vaccine and mask mandates while waiting and adjusting yet again for a return to the classroom.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education#Esea
ValleyCentral

McAllen ISD assistant band director arrested for relationship with student

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A McAllen Independent School District (ISD) employee accused of having an improper relationship with a student was arrested. Roberto Esparza Salazar Jr., an assistant band director at McAllen High School, was arrested by McAllen ISD police on the charge of improper relationship between educator and student, according to Hidalgo County Records. […]
MCALLEN, TX
CW33

South Texas resident claims $5M win from Texas Lottery scratch ticket

DALLAS (KDAF) — Someone in Aransas Pass, Texas is about to trade swimming in the beautiful blue ocean to swimming in some beautiful green cash. A resident of Saltwater Heaven (Aransas Pass) has claimed a $5 million win from the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game, $200,000,000 Cash Blowout. Texas Lottery says the ticket was purchased in nearby Corpus Christi at the Quick Mart on McArdle Road.
ARANSAS PASS, TX
KXAN

At 12 years old, this Austin kid is headed to college

AUSTIN (KXAN) — At 12 years old, Deep Hayer is already gearing up for college at Austin Community College. “His understanding of life was much more mature than his peers,” said Rosie Hayer, his mother. At a young age, Deep’s parents noticed his maturity and his love for learning. In the first grade, he was reading […]
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Brownsville, TX
Education
Local
Texas Government
Rio Grande City, TX
Education
City
Brownsville, TX
Brownsville, TX
Government
City
Rio Grande City, TX
Local
Texas Education
Rio Grande City, TX
Government
Click2Houston.com

National Guard troops were dispatched to famous Texas ranches with private security as part of border mission

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Earlier this year, about 30 Texas National Guard members were ordered to stand watch outside some of the most prestigious private ranches in South Texas, more than an hour’s drive away from the Mexico border, as part of Gov. Greg Abbott’s highly touted mission to curb illegal immigration.
TEXAS STATE
101.5 KNUE

At $350,000 This Is The Most Overpriced Home in the State of Texas

I'm honestly not sure what to think of this property for sale in San Antonio, Texas. I'm wondering if the real estate agent made a mistake in the listing or if someone is really trying to get $350,000 for a house that was completely destroyed in a fire. There are photos below that show a little bit more of the house that was on fire but this has to be the most overpriced home in the state of Texas.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
ValleyCentral

RGV True Crime: The murder of “El Gallito”

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The mysterious disappearance of a well-known Harlingen attorney, and the subsequent discovery of his remains years later still has questions to be answered. Ernesto Gonzales, known as “El Gallito,” went missing in July 2017. Gonzales had set up a meeting with his sister at his workplace. When he didn’t arrive, his […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Mexican man wanted for fondling children caught crossing border

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man wanted for child sex crimes in North Texas was arrested crossing from Mexico into Hidalgo County. On Friday, March 18, Jose Arnulfo Pena Monarrez, 52, was attempting to cross the Anzalduas International Bridge when U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers discovered he had an active warrant […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
WFAA

California beverage company moving headquarters to Central Texas, Gov. Abbott announces

KYLE, Texas — A California-based beverage company is the latest business moving its headquarters to Central Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday that Sovereign Flavors will relocate its operations to Kyle from Orange County. The company will bring its headquarters, manufacturing, quality assurance and research and development departments to the area.
KYLE, TX
CBS News

Texas teacher resigns after science experiment leaves 12-year-old student with possible 3rd degree burns

A teacher in Texas has resigned after a 12-year-old student was injured during a science class experiment last week, the Granbury Independent School District said Tuesday. Officials are investigating the incident, which will ultimately be submitted to the district's attorney's office for review. Last Friday, the Granbury Police Department responded...
GRANBURY, TX
WETM

Winds carry wildfire across Rio Grande into South Texas

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — A wildfire that crossed the Rio Grande from northern Mexico and burned parts of a rural town in South Texas, was still burning out of control Wednesday south of the border, a fire official told Border Report. Rio Bravo Fire Department Chief Juan C....
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Nugents sue Waco homebuilder, claim $1.5M home not safe from toxic mold

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Rock star and conservative political activist Ted Nugent and his wife are suing a Waco custom homebuilder, claiming he failed to build their $1.5 million home in China Spring in a manner to safeguard them from toxic mold that threatened their lives at their former home in Michigan.
WACO, TX
The Brownsville Herald

The Brownsville Herald

Brownsville, TX
1K+
Followers
70
Post
253K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Brownsville Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy