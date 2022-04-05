Piedmont Augusta donates COVID test kits to the community

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Thanks to a generous donation from Georiga-Pacific, Piedmont Augusta is donating COVID testing kits to the community.

Piedmont Augusta has sent testing kits to the following social service groups:

The Salvation Army Center of Hope

The Love Center

The Area Agency on Aging, CSRA Regional Commission

Brenda Ervin, the Quality Assurance Program Manager for the Area Agency on Aging, said the kits “will

be going out to service providers to care for home-bound elderly clients.”

