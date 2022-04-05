Checking out sustainable shopping at Central Park Resale

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — From the everyday to the extravagant, Central Park Resale has something for everyone.

The store, located at 22 West 66th Street, is run by a mother-daughter team. The three-floor business has affordable “thrift” options, with proceeds from the thrift area being donated to local nonprofits. The owners said they’re trying to encourage customers to upcycle and practice sustainable shopping by donating old clothes at the store as well.

PIX11 News’ Ben Aaron got a tour of the store Tuesday, and even got a chance to dress up. See his full segment in the video above.

