ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Key People From the Fed Spooked the Markets — Here's What They Said

By Jeff Cox, CNBC
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFed Governor Lael Brainard and San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly spoke Tuesday, emphasizing the central bank's commitment to fighting inflation through higher interest rates. "It is of paramount importance to get inflation down," Brainard said. Raising rates "is what is necessary to ensure that again, [you] go to...

www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
Local
California Business
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Business
Local
California Government
Salon

Congress just made a "choice to extend the pandemic" by cutting international COVID aid to $0

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Republican and Democratic congressional negotiators on Monday are reportedly set to announce a $10 billion coronavirus funding package that contains no money to fight the pandemic globally, prompting outrage from public health experts who say the decision will prolong the Covid-19 crisis.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Daly
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Lael Brainard
Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $100 During the Market Sell-Off

History has shown that buying into stock market corrections is a smart move. This stock trio provides the ideal blend of growth and value to make patient investors richer. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Interest Rates#Housing Market#Open Market#San Francisco Fed#The Federal Reserve#Treasury#Minneapolis Fed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Gas Price
US News and World Report

Stocks Slip, Treasury Yields Rise as Investors Digest Fed Signals

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Stock indexes declined and benchmark U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday as investors digested hawkish signals from the Federal Reserve, and the U.S. dollar index was flat. Minutes released on Wednesday from the Fed's March meeting reinforced concerns over inflation and suggested the U.S. central bank's balance...
STOCKS
US News and World Report

7 Commodity Stocks to Buy for Great Dividends

Commodity stocks are booming, and investing can offer a nice income stream. These seven commodity stocks offer at least 3% dividend yields. Throughout the 2010s, commodities were left for dead. The great Chinese super-cycle ended, and as demand for copper, steel and other building essentials diminished, the whole commodity space went into an extended hibernation. By about 2019, most commodity stocks barely showed a pulse. But things have changed. The pandemic and its aftershocks have unleashed a breathtaking supply-chain and logistical quagmire. Meanwhile, the conflict in Ukraine has suddenly knocked a ton of the world's food, metals and energy supplies offline. Throw in a spiraling inflation problem, and it's a perfect situation for commodities stocks right now. Admittedly, many of these names are already up a lot and aren't quite the deep values that they once were. However, given the current macroeconomic climate, these seven commodity stocks should have more upside ahead while offering great dividend yields.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Best Dividend Stocks That Wall Street Is Sleeping On

Dividends account for most of the stock market’s returns when inflation is high. Three dividend stocks that are flying under Wall Street’s radar are T. Rowe Price, Moelis & Co., and U.S. Bancorp. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

2 Big Fat Dividends I'm Buying Hand Over Fist

The world is distracted and worried. This means more are looking to sell than looking to buy. War is raging in Europe. Western nations are piling sanctions on Russia. China watches quietly from the sidelines, observing Western Allies' actions and willingness - or unwillingness - to aid nations they deem friends.
MARKETS
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
77K+
Followers
55K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy