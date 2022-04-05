Key People From the Fed Spooked the Markets — Here's What They Said

Commodity stocks are booming, and investing can offer a nice income stream. These seven commodity stocks offer at least 3% dividend yields. Throughout the 2010s, commodities were left for dead. The great Chinese super-cycle ended, and as demand for copper, steel and other building essentials diminished, the whole commodity space went into an extended hibernation. By about 2019, most commodity stocks barely showed a pulse. But things have changed. The pandemic and its aftershocks have unleashed a breathtaking supply-chain and logistical quagmire. Meanwhile, the conflict in Ukraine has suddenly knocked a ton of the world's food, metals and energy supplies offline. Throw in a spiraling inflation problem, and it's a perfect situation for commodities stocks right now. Admittedly, many of these names are already up a lot and aren't quite the deep values that they once were. However, given the current macroeconomic climate, these seven commodity stocks should have more upside ahead while offering great dividend yields.

STOCKS ・ 21 DAYS AGO