Odessa, TX

Motorcyclist arrested for street racing, police say

By Erica Miller
 2 days ago

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police say he was caught racing Sunday night. Ryan Leathers, 37, has been charged with Racing on a Highway.

According to an affidavit, on April 3, an officer with the Odessa Police Department was working a special assignment aimed at catching drivers speeding and racing along 42 nd Street. While on patrol in the 500 block of E 42 nd Street, the officer saw several vehicles rev their engines and take off from a light on Dixie and 42 nd Street at a high rate of speed.

The officer said the vehicles were traveling west and remained side by side “in an attempt to pass each other” when the motorcycle Leathers was driving pulled ahead. According to the affidavit, Leathers continued to accelerate even after he had taken the lead.

After a traffic stop, Leathers was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remains behind bars on a $500 bond.

People we spoke with who live in the area said they are concerned about street racing, and they are glad OPD is patrolling specifically for racers.

“Morning, afternoon, late at night, it doesn’t matter. I hear racing all the time up and down 42 nd Street as well as Dawn,” said one homeowner who lives off Dawn. “It’s extremely dangerous. Those streets are way too busy during certain times of the day and the roads are right next to two schools. One wrong move could cause a deadly accident.”

The young mother, who has a four-year-old and two-year-old, said she is especially concerned for the safety of her children.

“I can’t even let my kids play outside in the front yard while I do yard work because people speed down those roads like it’s nothing,” she said.

Drivers caught racing could face fines or jail time. Additionally, thanks to a bill signed into law last year by Governor Greg Abbott, they could lose their vehicle. HB2315, also known as the Street Racing Bill, allows law enforcement to seize vehicles that are used in street racing offenses.

An attorney we spoke with in September of 2021, just after the bill was signed by Abbott said in an interview, “If the police find that you were engaging in street racing they could ask the district attorney to file a petition to take your vehicle from you…what you use to get to and from work, what you use to get your kids to school or the doctor, that could be seized,” said Attorney Lane Haygood.

For those looking for a safe, legal way to race, Penwell Knights Raceway offers a better option for drivers. The track has been widely supported by Odessa dad Scott Erwin who lost his son Zackery in a street racing crash in 2014. For more information on Penwell Raceway, including hours of operation, visit this Facebook page .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

