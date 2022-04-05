EFHS 2 HIT.jpg

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport’s Bailey DeMoss battled adversity throughout his high school cross country career. But he not only overcame the setbacks, he viewed them as a positive, something that could help him in the future. On Thursday, DeMoss, joined by his family and coach, signed...
CUMBERLAND — The Southern Rams suffered a pair of one-run losses to the Allegany Campers and the Jefferson Cougars in this past week’s high school baseball action. Allegany (5-0) and Jefferson (9-1) currently have a combined record of 14-1. Southern at Allegany (March 30) Last Wednesday’s meeting between...
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Lincoln Cougars improve to 7-0 on the season with a close 5-4 win over Liberty on Monday night. The Cougars got off to a good start with a two-run first inning for the early lead. There would be a drought of scoring until the bottom of the fourth. Liberty’s RBI single […]
The weather forecast states that Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will each be sunny days with temperatures in the mid-60s. This would make it the best three-day stretch of weather so far in 2022, so I’ll believe it when I see it. Anyway, let’s celebrate the opening of April and...
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Cindy Kay Reed Ayers, 64, of Glenville, passed away on March 28, 2022. She was born on May 31, 1957, to the late Arden and Dorothy Mcintyre Reed of Shinnston. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Samuel Ayers, brother David Reed...
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — WVU ENews online announced the upcoming Neighbors Beyond Neighborhoods program will open at the Art Party during the Morgantown Arts Walk on Saturday. This art installation will feature art to help share the stories of unsheltered residents of Morgantown. The exhibit will be open...
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — If you look carefully into the West Virginia secondary as it lines up against Pitt this fall in the 2022 opener, one thing will — or at least should — catch your eye. It is Charles Woods, a cornerback. Just look at...
UNIONTOWN, Pa. — Northern freshman Luke Ross recorded a five-inning, no-hitter and the bats came alive as the Huskies throttled Albert Gallatin, 15-0, in Saturday afternoon’s baseball action in Uniontown, Pennsylvania. Ross struck out six and only drew two walks as he earned a no-hitter on just 68...
CUMBERLAND — The area’s high school girls’ soccer head coaches met a few months ago and voted on the All-Area teams, individual awards, and the top five standings. Those results were released this past week. The Mountain Ridge Miners were named the area champions and placed five...
The Hopper’s 4-H Club met March 13 at the Friendsville Senior Center, and the mask regulation is gone because the Garrett County Public School system is no longer wearing masks. It was nice to see everyone’s smiling faces again. President Ava Cosner called the meeting to order; then...
OAKLAND — Youth anglers of all ages are encouraged to hone their fishing skills at any of Maryland’s nearly 50 youth fishing rodeos spread out across the state this year. This includes nine events in Garrett County, which is more than any other county in the state. The...
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s baseball team got off to a sluggish start and appeared in danger of giving away some of the ground it had gained in last weekend’s series win over TCU, but the Mountaineers awoke in the bottom of the fourth with seven runs to knock off in-state foe Marshall 17-8 on Wednesday afternoon at Monongalia County Ballpark.
MAHOMET (WCIA) — Mahomet-Seymour baseball pitcher Blake Wolters is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week. The right handed pitcher has already thrown a perfect game this season and has struck out 37 batters over 18 innings with a 0 ERA. He’s not just making an impact on the mound. Wolters is leading the Bulldogs […]
Comments / 0