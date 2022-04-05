ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, WV

EFHS 2 HIT.jpg

By Photo by Tammy Shriver
WVNews
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Lincoln softball...

www.wvnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Bridgeport's Bailey DeMoss to run for Fairmont State

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport’s Bailey DeMoss battled adversity throughout his high school cross country career. But he not only overcame the setbacks, he viewed them as a positive, something that could help him in the future. On Thursday, DeMoss, joined by his family and coach, signed...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Rams edged by Campers, Cougars

CUMBERLAND — The Southern Rams suffered a pair of one-run losses to the Allegany Campers and the Jefferson Cougars in this past week’s high school baseball action. Allegany (5-0) and Jefferson (9-1) currently have a combined record of 14-1. Southern at Allegany (March 30) Last Wednesday’s meeting between...
CUMBERLAND, MD
WVNews

neighbors beyond

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — WVU ENews online announced the upcoming Neighbors Beyond Neigh…
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Haller strikes out 14, Cougars escape Mountaineers

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Lincoln Cougars improve to 7-0 on the season with a close 5-4 win over Liberty on Monday night. The Cougars got off to a good start with a two-run first inning for the early lead. There would be a drought of scoring until the bottom of the fourth. Liberty’s RBI single […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fairmont, WV
Education
Fairmont, WV
Sports
City
Fairmont, WV
WVNews

Rainy rambling

The weather forecast states that Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will each be sunny days with temperatures in the mid-60s. This would make it the best three-day stretch of weather so far in 2022, so I’ll believe it when I see it. Anyway, let’s celebrate the opening of April and...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WVNews

Cindy Kay Reed Ayers

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Cindy Kay Reed Ayers, 64, of Glenville, passed away on March 28, 2022. She was born on May 31, 1957, to the late Arden and Dorothy Mcintyre Reed of Shinnston. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Samuel Ayers, brother David Reed...
SHINNSTON, WV
WVNews

WVU's Woods ready for big-time

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — If you look carefully into the West Virginia secondary as it lines up against Pitt this fall in the 2022 opener, one thing will — or at least should — catch your eye. It is Charles Woods, a cornerback. Just look at...
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jpg#Highschoolsports#Wv News
WVNews

Ross tosses no-hitter in 15-0 romp over Albert Gallatin

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — Northern freshman Luke Ross recorded a five-inning, no-hitter and the bats came alive as the Huskies throttled Albert Gallatin, 15-0, in Saturday afternoon’s baseball action in Uniontown, Pennsylvania. Ross struck out six and only drew two walks as he earned a no-hitter on just 68...
UNIONTOWN, PA
WVNews

Southern, Northern earn several All-Area girls soccer selections

CUMBERLAND — The area’s high school girls’ soccer head coaches met a few months ago and voted on the All-Area teams, individual awards, and the top five standings. Those results were released this past week. The Mountain Ridge Miners were named the area champions and placed five...
CUMBERLAND, MD
WVNews

Hopper’s 4-H Club

The Hopper’s 4-H Club met March 13 at the Friendsville Senior Center, and the mask regulation is gone because the Garrett County Public School system is no longer wearing masks. It was nice to see everyone’s smiling faces again. President Ava Cosner called the meeting to order; then...
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
WVNews

Fishing rodeos kick off for 2022 season

OAKLAND — Youth anglers of all ages are encouraged to hone their fishing skills at any of Maryland’s nearly 50 youth fishing rodeos spread out across the state this year. This includes nine events in Garrett County, which is more than any other county in the state. The...
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
WVNews

WVU rides pair of big innings to rout Marshall

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s baseball team got off to a sluggish start and appeared in danger of giving away some of the ground it had gained in last weekend’s series win over TCU, but the Mountaineers awoke in the bottom of the fourth with seven runs to knock off in-state foe Marshall 17-8 on Wednesday afternoon at Monongalia County Ballpark.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WCIA

Wolters wins Athlete of the Week

MAHOMET (WCIA) — Mahomet-Seymour baseball pitcher Blake Wolters is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week. The right handed pitcher has already thrown a perfect game this season and has struck out 37 batters over 18 innings with a 0 ERA. He’s not just making an impact on the mound. Wolters is leading the Bulldogs […]
MAHOMET, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy