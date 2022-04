CLEVELAND — The iconic Cracker Jack snack is getting an update as the brand introduces Cracker Jill “to celebrate the women who break down barriers in sports.”. “The barrier-breaking spirit of Cracker Jill was brought to life by artist and model Monica Ahanonu, an expert in color theory and a trailblazer for Black artists,” the company said. “Her colorful portrait illustrations resonated with the campaign goal of highlighting and celebrating women in sports through strong, determined and vibrant Jills. These unique depictions of Jill also celebrate the remarkable diversity throughout the country, as the five Jills were inspired by the most represented ethnicities in the U.S., per data from the U.S. Census Bureau.”

