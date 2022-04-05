Man wounded, state senator's home struck during shooting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven police are investigating a homicide near the area of Spring Street Thursday morning. Police said a male victim was shot and killed around 3:30 a.m. According to police, the victim was brought to Yale-New Haven Hospital by a private car. No additional...
BURR RIDGE, Ill. (CBS) -- A man was killed, a woman was injured, and a suspect died of a self-inflicted wound in a shooting incident in a Burr Ridge office complex Tuesday afternoon.The shooting happened at the Meadowbrook Office Park on Frontage Road along the east side of Kingery Highway, or Route 83, a short distance south of Interstate 55.As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported, police are now officially calling the incident a workplace shooting.One man was shot and killed, and one woman was shot and taken to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove in an unknown condition.All three...
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man who was shot after police say he forced his way into a stranger’s home and wrestled with one of the residents over a firearm has been identified, according to a Burlington Police Department news release. At 4:18 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the 500 block of South Sellars Mill […]
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police said a suspected stranger allegedly forced his way into a home where children were inside before opening fire and ultimately killing the children’s uncle and wounding their grandmother. In an East Marsh Street neighborhood near the intersection of South Filbert Street, Stockton police said gunfire rang out around 10:10 p.m. […]
A Texas middle school teacher who burned a student when she put hand sanitizer on his hands and lit them on fire as part of a science experiment has resigned. Granbury police said they responded to Granbury Middle School Friday "for a report of a student who had been burned on campus."
In an extreme example of a “death by dealer”-style prosecution, a Black man has been sentenced to 124 years in jail for selling fentanyl to a white man who overdosed. Judge Dewey Arthur of Mississippi’s Madison County Circuit Court handed down the sentence to Carlos Allen, 33, last week. Allen was convicted of trafficking fentanyl and possessing opioids and amphetamines, according to a press release put out by District Attorney John K. Bramlett, Jr. He sold drugs to Austin Elliott, 24, last year; Elliott then died of an overdose.
A couple in the midst of planning their summer wedding were killed in California early Saturday morning after their car was struck during a police chase. Aaron McDonald, 31, and Irene Jaramillo, 30, were on their way home from a party when their vehicle was hit by a suspected DUI driver, reported KACB. According to a GoFundMe created for their families, the party was a celebration of Jaramillo's birthday.
The family of a 73-year-old woman killed during a carjacking are demanding that the Louisiana teens accused of killing her are tried as adults. According to 4WWL, the four teens are facing juvenile murder charges, but the family members of Linda Frickey, who was killed in the carjacking, met with District Attorney Jason Williams to convince him to transfer the teens to state court where they could be tried as adults. “Personally, we want them all as adults. But we have to go through the justice system," Kathy Richard, Ms Frickey’s sister-in-law, told the broadcaster. “We were reassured that...
A man on trial for murdering his five-year-old stepson has told a court he did not call for an ambulance or the police when he found him dead because he was “panicking”.John Cole, 40, denied lying about carrying out CPR on Logan Mwangi and said he tried to save him.The body of Logan, also known as Logan Williamson, was discovered in the River Ogmore in Pandy Park, Bridgend, close to the flat where he lived with his family, on the morning of July 31 2021.He had suffered catastrophic injuries similar to those found in victims of high-speed crashes or a...
DUMAS, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas authorities say they’ve arrested a 22-year-old man in a shooting at a car show that killed one person and left 26 people wounded. Arkansas State Police said Wednesday it arrested Brandon Deandra Knight, of Jacksonville. He’s charged with battery and aggravated assault.
An approximately 65-year-old man was found fatally wounded Saturday in the rear yard of a home in Baldwin Park, authorities said. The shooting occurred at approximately 8:20 a.m. in the 3800 block of Puente Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported. Officers from the Baldwin Park Police Department found...
A man was shot and wounded late Wednesday afternoon in Canoga Park, officials said. The victim, who was not identified and whose age was not provided, was shot near the intersection of Vanowen Street and Canoga Avenue shortly after 6 p.m., according to Officer Maldonado of the Los Angeles Police Department and Nicholas Prange of […]
The search for an elderly couple who vanished on a cross-country road trip came to a bittersweet end as authorities found the wife alive and husband dead.Ronnie and Beverly Barker, ages 72 and 69, were reported missing by family after they failed to return home to Indianapolis after their trip through the western US in an RV.Family last heard from the couple on 27 March, when their RV was seen in surveillance footage on Highway 95 near Luning, Nevada.More than a week later, the pair were found on a mountain about three and a half hours northwest of Las Vegas...
A teacher in Texas has resigned after a 12-year-old student was injured during a science class experiment last week, the Granbury Independent School District said Tuesday. Officials are investigating the incident, which will ultimately be submitted to the district's attorney's office for review. Last Friday, the Granbury Police Department responded...
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police were investigating a report of a shooting when they found a wounded man on the ground and unresponsive. He’s since been taken to the hospital in what authorities described as life-threatening condition. The victim, who had been shot with a handgun, was...
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say a disturbance led to a shooting that injured a 65-year-old man Thursday morning. Officers responded at around 9 a.m. to a shooting call at a home in the 1700 block of North Spruce, which is a block west of Grove. Police spokesperson Chad Ditch said officers arrived and located the victim whose injury was not life-threatening.
A 53-year-old is being treated for multiple gunshot wounds suffered during a shooting very early Sunday morning in St. Joseph. The St. Joseph Police Department reports Kenneth Griffin, Sr. is said to be in stable condition at the KU Medical Center in Kansas City where he was transferred from Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County man is facing charges after State Police say he threw a pipe bomb onto his neighbor's property and later kicked a trooper in the groin when authorities arrived to arrest him. David A. Kritzberger, 52, of Paradise Township, is charged with possession...
Comments / 0