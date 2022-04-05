ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big 12 Commissioner Will Step Away: College Sports World Reacts

By Alek Arend
 2 days ago
A significant change will take place within the Big 12 conference later this year. On Tuesday, Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby announced that he is stepping away from his position later this year. “After more than 40 years of serving in leadership roles in intercollegiate athletics, including the last...

