'The Stuff of Movies': How Fox News Rushed to Help Its Journalists After They Came Under Fire in Invasion

By Virginia Chamlee
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn March 14, the world learned that Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall had just been seriously injured in an attack that left two other journalists dead, all while they were covering Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Days later, the network announced that Hall was back in the U.S. and on...

Susan Corkery Scott
1d ago

Thankful for all who worked to get Benjamin Hall to safety and to a great hospital. Prayers for the loss of his incredibly talented colleagues. I never thought I would see such evil as we are seeing in Ukraine. God Bless and watch over the Ukrainian people and their country.

The Independent

Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall ‘lost part of his leg’ in Ukraine attack that killed cameraman

Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall lost part of his leg after coming under an attack in Ukraine that killed his cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra Kurshynova.Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence offered the grim new detail about Mr Hall’s injuries via Twitter on Tuesday, writing: “The truth is the target. Russian troops fired at Fox News camera crew near Kyiv. Cameraman Pierre Zakrevsky and producer Oleksandra Kurshynova were killed. Journalist Benjamin Hall survived, but lost part of his leg.”Ukraine news - live updatesThe tweet followed Fox News’ confirmation of Mr Zakrzewski’s death aged 55.“It is with great sadness and a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Revealed: Putin sent 'several' submarines each capable of carrying 16 ballistic missiles into the north Atlantic hours after putting his nuclear forces on 'special' alert over Ukraine invasion

Vladimir Putin sent 'several' submarines into the north Atlantic hours after putting his nuclear forces on 'special' alert over its invasion of Ukraine, it has been revealed. British navy chiefs believe Russia's decision to move the submarines, which are capable of carrying 16 ballistic missiles each, was an act of 'posturing' rather than an all-out threat.
MILITARY
Fox News

Former press secretary to Ukrainian president says it would be 'tragedy' if Kamala Harris becomes president

The former press secretary to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy isn't holding back when it comes to her not so cozy feelings toward Vice President Kamala Harris. "It would be a tragedy if this woman won the presidency," Iuliia Mendel wrote on Twitter following Harris' Thursday press conference alongside Polish President Andrzej Duda addressing the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheDailyBeast

Fox News Reporter Lost Part of His Leg in Ukraine Attack, Authorities Say

Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall had to have part of his leg amputated after he and his colleagues came under fire while reporting on the war in Ukraine, authorities said. Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s interior minister, shared the news on Telegram on Tuesday, a day after Fox News confirmed Hall had been hospitalized after the vehicle he was traveling in with colleagues was struck by fire outside Kyiv. Hall’s colleague, Pierre Zakrevsky, was killed, along with Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra Kurshynova. Gerashchenko said that while Hall survived, “doctors had to amputate” the lower part of his leg. Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense said Hall lost part of his leg after Russian troops fired at him and his crew. Earlier this week, acclaimed documentary filmmaker and journalist Brent Renaud was also killed while working in Ukraine.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

MSNBC's Joy Reid faces backlash for accusing the media of covering the war in Ukraine with more compassion because the victims are 'white and largely Christian'

MSNBC host Joy Reid has faced backlash for on-air comments this week criticizing the media's coverage of the conflict in Ukraine, a topic she says is being elevated above wars involving 'brown and black' people around the world. During a Monday airing of The ReidOut, the progressive talking head argued...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Putin kills Ukrainian ballet star: Internationally-acclaimed dancer Artyom Datsishin dies three weeks after being wounded by shelling

A leading Ukrainian ballet star has died after being shelled by Russian invaders, provoking outrage from one of the Moscow Bolshoi Theatre's biggest names. Artyom Datsishin, 43, had been in hospital fighting for life for almost three weeks. The internationally-acclaimed star - an Honoured Artist of Ukraine - had been...
THEATER & DANCE
Fox News

A most damaging leak: Biden wants Trump prosecuted

When an attorney general of your party won’t bring charges against someone you like, he is serving the cause of justice and refusing to kowtow to the mob. When an attorney general of the other party declines to bring an indictment against someone you don’t like, he is a wuss who must be beaten up until he does the right thing.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Doing their duty? Wounded Russian soldiers look distinctly awkward as they are handed courage medals by Putin’s deputy defence minister after fighting during the invasion of Ukraine

Footage has emerged of several wounded Russian soldiers frozen with fear and regret as they wait in line to receive medals of honour from Russia's deputy minister of defence. The soldiers had not long returned from the frontlines in Ukraine, where they had sustained a variety of crippling injuries amid Putin's invasion.
MILITARY
GOBankingRates

How Much is Ashley Biden Worth?

President Joe Biden's youngest daughter, Ashley, made headlines in mid-March 2022 when it was revealed by The New York Times that a diary written by the first-daughter was purchased by the group...
POLITICS
