Last week Florida lawmakers made good on conservative provocateur Anthony Sabatini’s 2020 threat to file a bill to eliminate soil and water conservation districts statewide. 2022’s bill (SB 1078) originally aimed to abolish Florida’s 58 soil and water conservation districts. After widespread support for the districts, however, it was amended to instead limit access to districts' board seats. The bill awaiting the Governor’s signature now requires candidates to either be actively engaged in agriculture or retired after at least 10 years in agriculture, employed by an agricultural producer, or an owner or lessor of agricultural land.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL ・ 20 DAYS AGO