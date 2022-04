As the city of Delaware director of planning and community development since 2005, David Efland has played a large role in managing the city's continuing growth through implementation of its comprehensive plan and regulations. His effectiveness and talents have not gone unnoticed. On May 1, he will be one of two Ohioans named to the American Institute of Certified Planners College of Fellows, recognizing his achievements in urban planning. ...

DELAWARE, OH ・ 28 MINUTES AGO