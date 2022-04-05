ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Vermont warning of rail danger after Amtrak close calls

By WILSON RING
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LejF1_0f0IhUgC00
FILE - The Amtrak Vermonter heads down the track in Berlin, Vt., March 11, 2013. On Tuesday, April 5, 2022, Vermont Transportation Agency officials are spreading the word about rail safety after a series of near misses between people walking on the railroad tracks and Amtrak trains that are taking practice runs ahead of resuming service in the summer between Rutland and Burlington. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)

Vermont Transportation Agency officials are warning about people walking along the newly refurbished railroad line between Burlington and Rutland where Amtrak trains are conducting full-speed test runs.

The Transportation Agency’s Toni Clithero made the comments Tuesday, a day after there were two close calls between Amtrak trains and people walking along the active tracks, in West Rutland and Brandon.

In the West Rutland case, a couple was walking their dog and barely escaped being hit by the train. The crew had been unable to stop. It can take the trains up to a mile (1.6 kilometers) to halt.

“These people and their dog just got out of the way at the last second,” said Clithero, who focuses on rail safety for the Transportation Agency. “The crew didn’t know whether it hit anyone. So this was absolutely terrifying.”

In the second case on Monday in Brandon, a teenage boy who was also walking a dog, was spotted by an employee of the Vermont Rail System, which leases from the state the tracks that will be used by Amtrak when service resumes this summer, Clithero said.

Last month a group of young people was seen on the tracks in Shelburne.

Train crews conducting the test runs can reach 59 mph (95 kph) — the maximum speed that will be used when the train is carrying passengers on the route.

Clithero said the diesel electric Amtrak trains run on continuously welded steel rails and and the “whooshing sound” is behind the engine, not in front of it.

“It could sound like wind blowing through the leaves of a tree,” she said. “By the time you hear it, it’s probably going to be too late.”

Amtrak said officials, including the Amtrak Police Department, are hosting presentations at schools and other locations to share rail safety messages ahead of the resumption of Amtrak service between Burlington and Rutland, according to a written statement Tuesday.

The Vermont Transportation Agency has been working for years to upgrade the tracks and other rail infrastructure on the 75 miles (120 kilometers) of rail between Burlington and Rutland.

Amtrak is due to begin service this summer between Burlington and New York, via Rutland on the Ethan Allen Express. In addition to Burlington, the train will stop in Vergennes and Middlebury.

The Ethan Allen Express has run between New York and Rutland for years.

Comments / 4

Jeffrey G Lizotte
1d ago

there is quite a few fields that farmers use between Center Rutland to Brandon to Middlebury to Burlington, but this state bringing the Amtrak through that fast you're asking for trouble this is a hilly state a lot of trees which the state does not keep cut back so you can see signs and crossings,

Reply(1)
2
Related
WCAX

Vermont woman killed in crash with truck

LEICESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont woman was killed Tuesday when her SUV collided with a truck. It happened on Route 7 in Leicester just before 3:30 p.m. Police say Lyudmila Cushing, 69, of Fair Haven, was headed east on Leicester Whiting Road and failed to enter Route 7 safely at the intersection.
LEICESTER, VT
Union Leader

Vermont man cited after snowmobile crash in Pittsburg

A Vermont man was cited for failing to turn right and reducing speed on his snowmobile before a collision Saturday in Pittsburg, Fish and Game said. The crash happened about 2:30 p.m. on Corridor Trail 142, near Farr Road, when two snowmobiles collided, according to a news release. Emergency personnel used Pittsburg Fire Department snowmobiles to get to the crash as a precaution. Conrad Marsano, 21, of Bristol, Vt., and a 13-year-old juvenile from New Hampshire both declined medical treatment.
PITTSBURG, NH
Syracuse.com

Small earthquake rumbles in Upstate New York

A minor earthquake has been recorded in Upstate New York. The U.S. Geological Survey said a 2.6-magnitude quake struck about 3 miles outside of Warsaw, N.Y., at 11:11 a.m. Tuesday. At least 58 people reported feeling the rumble. According to WHEC, such a small earthquake can be felt by people,...
WARSAW, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
Local
Vermont Traffic
City
Brandon, VT
City
West Rutland, VT
State
Vermont State
City
Shelburne, VT
City
Middlebury, VT
Burlington, VT
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rail Service#Amtrak Trains#Amtrak Police Department#The Vermont Rail System
Q97.9

Mainers Issue Warning About Suspicious Woman at Portsmouth, New Hampshire Bus Terminal

A shady incident happened at C&J Bus Lines on Sunday. Unfortunately with the world we live in today, even if you want to help someone that seems in need, you always need to be overcautious because you never know if it's a ploy or not. Too many times there have been stories of genuine-hearted people attempting to do the right thing and help a hitchhiker get a lift to where they need to go, only to be carjacked or worse.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
Daily Voice

Body Of Missing Westport Man Found In Adirondacks In Upstate NY

The body of a Connecticut man who went missing while hiking in the high peaks of the Adirondack Mountains in upstate New York has been found. Fairfield County resident Thomas A. Howard, age 61, of Westport, went missing on Wednesday, March 16, while hiking on Mount Colden in the town of North Elba, in Essex County, New York, just south of Plattsburgh near the Canadian and Vermont borders.
WESTPORT, CT
92 Moose

The Oldest Restaurant In America Is A Short Drive From Maine

As New England was one of the first places to be settled by Europeans, it should not be a surprise that Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Vermont, and Rhode Island are home to some really old restaurants and pubs. The Jameson Tavern in Freeport, Maine, for example. Or, Boston's Warren Tavern....
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
Hudson Valley Post

New York State Thruway Could be Going Toll Free, Here’s the Plan

If you drive daily or only once and a while on the New York State Thruway this plan will definitely help your budget. If you are like the thousands of Hudson Valley residents that have a long commute to work every day and travel on the New York State Thruway, you already know that it can get expensive. Depending on how far you go each day depends on the toll you have to pay every time, even if you pay only $1 a day and do it five days a week all year long, it adds up! And if you add in the rise in gas prices it almost isn't fair.
ALBANY, NY
NECN

Inmate Found Dead at Correctional Center in Vermont

A male inmate was found dead at the North East Regional Correctional Center in St. Johnsbury, Vermont. The man was found unresponsive in his cell around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Vermont State Police said. He was given immediate medical attention but was later pronounced dead. His name is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
WCAX

Police arrest burglary suspect who was shot by homeowner

Two bills in the Vermont Legislature that were originally set up to ban two hunting practices in the state have been watered down as they exit the Senate. Vermont State Police are investigating shots fired in Springfield, Tuesday. Vermont warning of rail danger after Amtrak close calls. Updated: 8 hours...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WGME

Mass. man accused of buying Maine hares to sell to beagle clubs

BDN-- A Massachusetts man has been charged with illegally buying snowshoe hares trapped live in Maine and selling them to beagle clubs in his home state to be used in field trials. Jon Rioux, 35, of North Attleborough is charged with four counts of interstate wildlife trafficking and one count...
PORTLAND, ME
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

840K+
Followers
413K+
Post
380M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy