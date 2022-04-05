ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hackensack, NJ

Hackensack Meridian Health Advanced Practice Nurse Receives Emerging Leader Award from the Hospice and Palliative Nurses Foundation

By Hackensack Meridian Health
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewswise — HACKENSACK, NJ – Hackensack Meridian Health (HMH) advanced practice nurse Katherine E. DeMarco, DNP, MSHS, FNP-BC, APN, ACHPN, is an inaugural recipient of the 2022 Emerging Leaders Award from the Hospice and Palliative Nurses Foundation (HPNF). The award celebrates hospice and palliative care nurses who have exhibited leadership and...

Hackensack, NJ
Health
City
Hackensack, NJ
