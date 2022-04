Spotify's Car Thing has been around for the better part of a year, though it only became widely available to the public a few weeks ago. Our review found it to be a solution to a problem that didn't exist in the first place, especially considering its limited use cases. Still, Spotify has slowly moved to push consumers to a dedicated gadget. Recently, it killed off its Car View feature without offering a proper replacement. Now, a handful of car stereos are losing support for Spotify, even as some of them are still on sale.

