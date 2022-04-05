US Forecast

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;62;41;56;44;Morning rain, cooler;ESE;4;62%;93%;1. Albuquerque, NM;81;45;65;35;Increasingly windy;NNW;17;14%;0%;9. Anchorage, AK;40;31;43;29;Mostly cloudy;ESE;9;53%;44%;1. Asheville, NC;62;50;79;48;Patchy morning fog;S;8;60%;96%;8. Atlanta, GA;66;61;78;52;A p.m. t-storm;SW;7;78%;74%;2. Atlantic City, NJ;53;48;55;47;Morning rain;NE;17;89%;90%;2....

AccuWeather

AccuWeather’s 2022 US spring allergy forecast

AccuWeather forecasters break down how the weather will influence the upcoming allergy season — and how conditions will create a particularly rough pollen season in one region of the country. The latter part of winter has been brutally cold across much of the United States, and March has brought...
natureworldnews.com

Cold Weather With Strong Winds And Snow Will Sweep Across Northern US

A dose of winter weather and high winds is forecast to travel from the northern Rockies to the Upper Midwest, putting residents in the north-central United States in for another nasty week. Early in the week, the storm is forecast to hit the West Coast first, bringing rain and mountain...
AccuWeather

Howling winds keep fire risk high across Rockies, Plains

Potentially dangerous and damaging winds will continue to howl across much of the Central states through Thursday. Not only will the powerful gusts threaten to knock over vehicles, trigger power outages and cause significant property damage, but the effect of the winds will also exacerbate ongoing drought and elevate the risk of wildfires, AccuWeather forecasters say.
The Associated Press

From green jacket to prison, Angel Cabrera’s big fall

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — His picture is still on the wall of champions in the press building at Augusta National, sandwiched between Trevor Immelman and Phil Mickelson. His chair at the champion’s dinner Tuesday night was empty, though, and if there was an invite to play the Masters this year, no one saw it.
KXRM

Important anniversary at Pueblo Sister Cities Plaza

PUEBLO, Colo. — The City of Pueblo and the Pueblo Sister Cities Commission celebrated an important anniversary on Thursday. A special flag raising ceremony was held at Sister Cities’ Plaza on Union Avenue to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the United States’ recognition of the Republic of Slovenia’s independence. On April 7, 1992, the U.S. officially recognized the independence […]
Huron Daily Tribune

Poultry shows, public sales suspended in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — All poultry shows and public sales in North Carolina are being suspended because of the threat of the avian flu, the state veterinarian said. The suspension includes all exhibitions, farm tours, shows, sales, flea markets, auction markets, swaps and meets pertaining to poultry and feathered fowl, State Veterinarian Mike Martin said in a news release. The activities are suspended until further notice, the news release said.
Huron Daily Tribune

Police identify woman slain at Indiana gas station, suspect

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (AP) — A man who fatally shot two people at a gas station in southern Indiana and one of the victims were identified by police Tuesday as a man and his wife. A suspect in the shooting Monday was identified as Cherok Ameer Douglass, 37, of...
Huron Daily Tribune

Renovation plans set for a former silk mill in Maryland

LONACONING, Md. (AP) — A former silk mill dating back more than 100 years is under new ownership and renovation of the historic landmark is underway. Located on East Railroad Street in Lonaconing, the Klotz Throwing Company opened in 1907, producing silk and rayon until it was closed in 1957 during a labor dispute. At its peak in the 1920s, the facility employed more than 300 people.
HipHopDX.com

Florida Rapper Foolio Arrested In Jacksonville

Reports have surfaced that Florida rapper Foolio might have found himself behind bars. According to a document shared by No Jumper and other outlets, Foolio was detained at 8:37 p.m. in Jacksonville on Tuesday (April 5) for allegedly “fleeing/attempting to elude” a Jacksonville Sherrif’s Deputy after they told him to stop. The document also reads that the 23-year-old rapper is being held without bond and no court date is currently set.
