US Forecast
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;62;41;56;44;Morning rain, cooler;ESE;4;62%;93%;1. Albuquerque, NM;81;45;65;35;Increasingly windy;NNW;17;14%;0%;9. Anchorage, AK;40;31;43;29;Mostly cloudy;ESE;9;53%;44%;1. Asheville, NC;62;50;79;48;Patchy morning fog;S;8;60%;96%;8. Atlanta, GA;66;61;78;52;A p.m. t-storm;SW;7;78%;74%;2. Atlantic City, NJ;53;48;55;47;Morning rain;NE;17;89%;90%;2....www.michigansthumb.com
