Colts sign safety Armani Watts

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts addressed depth in the secondary and boosted their special teams unit by signing Armani Watts.

Watts was a 4 th -round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs who appeared in 53 games with one start at safety in four seasons. He also appeared in nine postseason games, including Super Bowl LIV and Super Bowl LV.

The 5-11, 205 pounder collected 32 tackles, three tackles for loss and 2 sacks on defense, and was one of the Chiefs’ standout special teams players. Watts had 26 special teams tackles.

While being on the field for 282 defensive plays in his 53 regular-season games, Watts handled 997 snaps as a core special teams player.

Watts’ addition fills the void created when George Odum signed a free-agent contract with San Franisco. Odum was a reliable backup on defense but established himself as one the NFL’s top special teams players. He was first-team All-Pro in 2020.

