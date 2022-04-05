ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Poultry Shows And Public Sales Suspended Until Further Notice Due To HPAI

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRALEIGH – State Veterinarian Mike Martin announced today that all North Carolina poultry shows, and public sales will be suspended due to the threat of highly pathogenic avian influenza. This includes all exhibitions, farm tours, shows, sales, flea markets, auction markets, swaps and meets pertaining to poultry and feathered fowl in...

