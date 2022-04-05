ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Everything Dan Lanning said following Oregon Ducks’ sixth spring practice

By Zachary Neel
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uDnNW_0f0Ieu2f00

The energy level sounds like it could have been a little bit better for the Oregon Ducks during the start of Tuesday’s spring practice, but head coach Dan Lanning seemed relatively pleased with how the team is progressing thus far in the offseason.

When meeting with the media afterwards, Lanning discussed how they evalaute the secondary as a whole, how the versatility of a few players helps them develop, and what a tremendous job Coach Demetrice Martin has done of getting that group rolling on the defense.

Lanning also touched on the chemistry-building portion of the offseason, and how he thinks the spring period has gone so far as a whole for the Ducks. Here are some of the best quotes from the media session:

Evaluating the CB position

On how they define success at the CB spot:

“Production certainly matters. You know, you look at balls caught, you know, one thing that we evaluate on defenses is havoc rate. So that's the percentage of plays that you create a TFL, forced fumble, interception, PBU. But it kind of evaluates all positions, right? I mean, if we’re hitting higher at a higher havoc rate that can evaluate hey, if we're making plays on the ball, keeping completions from happening you can evaluate that. You know guys that get interceptions, but also give them big catches and explosive plays, obviously that's not what you want.”

CB Christian Gonzalez

On how Christian Gonzalez's familiarity with Coach Martin and veteran experience helps the roster:

“We want good corners. So he's a good corner. It certainly matters not just for simulated pressure, but for every coverage. You got to have guys that can cover in this league.

Trikweze Bridges versatility

On the ability for Trikweze Bridges to move around in the secondary:

“I mean, it's funny when you start talking about DBs and what we want our guys to be able to do. You know, you're not looking for guys that can only do one thing, you're looking for guys who can do multiple things. So Trikweze having the ability to cover man in the slot or even be able to play press at times at corner and then have blitz ability, coverage ability, that the speed to be able to get to the middle of the field is certainly something we look for in all positions.”

Bennett Williams update

One where Bennett Williams is playing and his health status:

“He's moving pretty good out there. He's working in STAR, safety position both for us. It's kinda like we talked about position versatility with Bennett. He's a smart player. So we're trying to get multiple reps for him in multiple spots.”

True Freshman Jahlil Florence

On how Jahlil Florence is progressing with the 'second team:'

“We really don't have a first, second-team, third team, we got green group yellow group, and it’s moving every day. You'll see if you're out there trying to pay attention that you're probably paying attention to the wrong thing because that's not… we don't have a depth chart right now. But the key is reps and it doesn't matter if you're a freshman or a senior you got to go out there and get reps to get better. So we want Jahlil to get reps as soon as possible.”

Spring camp evaluation

On how Lanning would evaluate spring camp thus far:

“At this point, I'm excited that our guys are competing. They've come out here every day with a growth mindset looking for opportunities to get better, but there's still so much room for growth. We're not ready for a game yet. We got a lot of work to do. But that being said, I think everyone embraces that, coaches included.”

Team Chemistry

On how important chemistry is as more players are added to the roster:

“As we add guys, that's, to me, that might be one of the most critical pieces. You know, we're looking to see, you know, how well do our guys know each other on but also off the field. You know, the other day we had a couple of our guys stand up and talk to us about their roommates. Tell us something you don't know about your roommate or the rest of the team doesn't know about your roommate. I thought that was kind of special. So we're trying to dig a little bit deeper into those relationships beyond just football.”

Patrick Herbert update

On the status of Patrick Herbert:

“I think Pat's been really eager to get back out there on the field. So I was excited to get to see him get some work. It's so easy when you're off the field and not able to get in there and involved to kind of fall out of the circle and fall out of the focus of what you got to do on the field. And we want to get these guys back as quick as possible. But I'm excited to see Pat get out there and really pick it up pretty quick.”

Demetrice Martin's value

On what coach Demetrice Martin brings to the team:

“I just have a tremendous amount of respect for Demetrice in the way he operates day in and day out. He's truly a relationship guy. If you think about the two things that I said, I want guys that can teach guys that can form real relationships and guys that can develop right relationships. And I think that's what Coach Meat is, right? It doesn't matter if you’re a corner oran offensive lineman, he's gonna be able to connect with you on the team. His personality resonates. It's infectious through our building. So I certainly appreciate his approach.”

Veteran offensive line

On the importance of having a veteran O-line when installing a new offense:

“Yeah, you certainly love having experience right? You love having experience and you know offensive lines are unique, they have a real true bond with each other. I think this group is no exception. Coach Klemm’s done a really good job of you know, taking his expertise and building upon it. These guys had a lot of experience before but I love the fact that they're looking for opportunities to grow and get better.”

Energy Levels

On the energy levels in practice on Tuesday:

“Well, there's certainly room to improve. You know, ultimately, I don't want to start a practice and us not start it the right way. Right? It doesn't matter if we're stretching it or we're in period one, like we're going to restart it if it's not going right. There's no reason to be out here if we're not going to do it the right way.”

Jackson Powers-Johnson

On the versatility of Jackson Powers-Johnson:

“We'll certainly continue to evaluate. Jackson has been an absolute trooper. He works his tail off every single day and I think if I asked Jackson to go out there and play quarterback tomorrow, he would do his best to go out there and play quarterback. He loves the Ducks. He works really hard for us. We'll continue to evaluate where he helps us the most.”

1

1

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Jay Bilas Makes His Opinion On Hubert Davis Very Clear

There was a point in the Tar Heels’ season when very few people believed they would even make the NCAA Tournament. But, first-year head coach Hubert Davis and his North Carolina squad put those doubts to rest with an incredibly improbable National Championship run. Back-to-back 20+ point losses to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

This is why former Auburn football QB Bo Nix chose Oregon

After three years as the starting quarterback on the Plains, Bo Nix set the Auburn football community ablaze when he announced his decision to transfer after Bryan Harsin’s first season with the Tigers. Nix ended his career as an Auburn Tiger with a promising start to the 2021 season...
AUBURN, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demetrice Martin
The Spun

College Basketball World Heartbroken For Armando Bacot

North Carolina fell just short in tonight’s national championship game against Kansas, but center Armando Bacot was a warrior in defeat. Bacot entered the game with a balky right ankle, which he twisted late in Saturday night’s Final Four win over Duke. Despite the injury, he was able to produce yet another double-double, registering 15 points and 15 rebounds in a 72-69 loss.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NFL Officially Loses Key Sponsorship For 2022 Season

The NFL is moving on from one of its most noticed sideline sponsorship brands ahead of the 2022 season. A bidding war to replace it could be on the horizon. Per the Sports Business Journal, Bose is officially out as the sideline headset provider of the NFL. Bose has held the exclusive license to coaches’ headsets for the past eight years.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Oregon Ducks#The Oregon Ducks#Cb#Tfl#Pbu
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Last-second visit to Eugene has Oregon in the hunt for late flip of 5-star recruit Josh Conerly

When it comes to the recruitment of five-star offensive tackle Josh Conerly, the top unsigned offensive player in the 2022 class, all signs point toward the USC Trojans being the eventual landing spot of the elite lineman from Washington. However, a late development has the Oregon Ducks popping up as a potential spoiler for the Trojans when Conerly announces his commitment on Friday, April 8. According to 247Sports Brandon Huffman, Conerly took an unofficial visit to see Dan Lanning and the Ducks this weekend, which raises a few eyebrows heading into the final days of his recruitment. One major Pac-12 contender is Oregon,...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas adds another big man from transfer portal: Graham from Arizona State

Arkansas’ frontcourt has gone from question mark in 2022-23 to likely strength. The Razorbacks added a fourth player via the transfer portal on Thursday when former Arizona State forward Jalen Graham committed to Arkansas. He follows brothers from Rhode Island, Makhi and Makhel Mitchell and former Missouri forward Trevon Brazile. Graham, who is 6-foot-9, was a second-team All-Pac 12 player last year for the Sun Devils. He averaged 9.9 points and 4.6 rebounds for Arizona State in his junior season. Graham has two seasons of eligibility left, one of which comes from the COVID-19 exemption by the NCAA. Graham was a four-star prospect ranked No. 169 in the country when he committed to the Sun Devils in the Class of 2019. Arkansas lost forward Stanley Umude to exhausted eligibility, center Connor Vanover to the transfer portal and forward Au’Diese Toney to the NBA draft. Forward Jaylin Williams also declared for the draft, but chose not to hire an agent, leaving him eligible for a return next season.
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

No. 1 player in Oregon includes Ducks in his recent recruiting cut-down

One of the big things that new Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning has tried to emphasize early in his tenure in Eugene is the fact that they need to do everything they can to recruit their home state first. That means finding the best talent in Oregon, and not letting them go elsewhere. Early returns are good, with Riley Williams, the No. 6-ranked tight end in the 2023 class, listing the Ducks in his top-8 this past week. Williams, who stands at 6-foot-6, 230 pounds, is the No. 96 overall player in the 2023 class, and No. 1 player in the state of Oregon. He plays for Central Catholic, in Portland, and has made visits to Eugene before. Riley Williams’ Recruiting Profile Rating Stars Overall State Position 247 4 0.9556 OR TE Rivals 4 5.8 OR TE ESPN 4 86 OR TE On3 Recruiting 4 93.05 OR TE 247 Composite 4 93 OR TE Vitals Hometown Portland, Oregon Projected Position Tight End Height 6-foot-6 Weight 230 pounds Class 2023 Recruitment Offered on February 23, 2021 Top-8 I would like to thank all the schools that have recruited me up to this point. I will continue my recruitment process with these 8 teams. I am looking forward to growing our relationships over the next few months. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/Ul2sOjObGy — Riley Williams (@ri_will_) April 6, 2022 Film List 'SEC on the West;' Demetrice Martin breaks down choosing Ducks, getting settled at Oregon
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Alabama tight end Caden Clark enters the transfer portal

On Thursday it was reported that redshirt freshman tight end Caden Clark entered the transfer portal. He didn’t see an in-game action during the 2021 season and now is on his way out of Tuscaloosa. Clark was buried on the depth chart during the 2021 season that ended in another CFP championship game appearance. He was listed behind Jahleel Billingsley (now at Texas), Cameron Latu, and Major Tennison (graduated).
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Cowboys Have Reportedly Inquired About Wide Receiver Trade

The Dallas Cowboys lost a pair of talented wide receivers this offseason in Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson. With the depth chart looking fairly thin at the moment, the front office could pursue Houston Texans wideout Brandin Cooks. NFL insider Jordan Schultz is reporting that Dallas called Houston to see...
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Steve Lavin set to land new head coaching job

Former UCLA and St. John’s head coach Steve Lavin is reportedly poised to take his first head coaching job in seven years. Lavin is in negotiations to become the new head coach at San Diego, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. Rothstein says the two sides are working on the final terms of an agreement, which could come soon.
SAN DIEGO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

93K+
Followers
141K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy