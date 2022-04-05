Everything Dan Lanning said following Oregon Ducks’ sixth spring practice

The energy level sounds like it could have been a little bit better for the Oregon Ducks during the start of Tuesday’s spring practice, but head coach Dan Lanning seemed relatively pleased with how the team is progressing thus far in the offseason.

When meeting with the media afterwards, Lanning discussed how they evalaute the secondary as a whole, how the versatility of a few players helps them develop, and what a tremendous job Coach Demetrice Martin has done of getting that group rolling on the defense.

Lanning also touched on the chemistry-building portion of the offseason, and how he thinks the spring period has gone so far as a whole for the Ducks. Here are some of the best quotes from the media session:

Evaluating the CB position

On how they define success at the CB spot:

“Production certainly matters. You know, you look at balls caught, you know, one thing that we evaluate on defenses is havoc rate. So that's the percentage of plays that you create a TFL, forced fumble, interception, PBU. But it kind of evaluates all positions, right? I mean, if we’re hitting higher at a higher havoc rate that can evaluate hey, if we're making plays on the ball, keeping completions from happening you can evaluate that. You know guys that get interceptions, but also give them big catches and explosive plays, obviously that's not what you want.”

CB Christian Gonzalez

On how Christian Gonzalez's familiarity with Coach Martin and veteran experience helps the roster:

“We want good corners. So he's a good corner. It certainly matters not just for simulated pressure, but for every coverage. You got to have guys that can cover in this league. ”

Trikweze Bridges versatility

On the ability for Trikweze Bridges to move around in the secondary:

“I mean, it's funny when you start talking about DBs and what we want our guys to be able to do. You know, you're not looking for guys that can only do one thing, you're looking for guys who can do multiple things. So Trikweze having the ability to cover man in the slot or even be able to play press at times at corner and then have blitz ability, coverage ability, that the speed to be able to get to the middle of the field is certainly something we look for in all positions.”

Bennett Williams update

One where Bennett Williams is playing and his health status:

“He's moving pretty good out there. He's working in STAR, safety position both for us. It's kinda like we talked about position versatility with Bennett. He's a smart player. So we're trying to get multiple reps for him in multiple spots.”

True Freshman Jahlil Florence

On how Jahlil Florence is progressing with the 'second team:'

“We really don't have a first, second-team, third team, we got green group yellow group, and it’s moving every day. You'll see if you're out there trying to pay attention that you're probably paying attention to the wrong thing because that's not… we don't have a depth chart right now. But the key is reps and it doesn't matter if you're a freshman or a senior you got to go out there and get reps to get better. So we want Jahlil to get reps as soon as possible.”

Spring camp evaluation

On how Lanning would evaluate spring camp thus far:

“At this point, I'm excited that our guys are competing. They've come out here every day with a growth mindset looking for opportunities to get better, but there's still so much room for growth. We're not ready for a game yet. We got a lot of work to do. But that being said, I think everyone embraces that, coaches included.”

Team Chemistry

On how important chemistry is as more players are added to the roster:

“As we add guys, that's, to me, that might be one of the most critical pieces. You know, we're looking to see, you know, how well do our guys know each other on but also off the field. You know, the other day we had a couple of our guys stand up and talk to us about their roommates. Tell us something you don't know about your roommate or the rest of the team doesn't know about your roommate. I thought that was kind of special. So we're trying to dig a little bit deeper into those relationships beyond just football.”

Patrick Herbert update

On the status of Patrick Herbert:

“I think Pat's been really eager to get back out there on the field. So I was excited to get to see him get some work. It's so easy when you're off the field and not able to get in there and involved to kind of fall out of the circle and fall out of the focus of what you got to do on the field. And we want to get these guys back as quick as possible. But I'm excited to see Pat get out there and really pick it up pretty quick.”

Demetrice Martin's value

On what coach Demetrice Martin brings to the team:

“I just have a tremendous amount of respect for Demetrice in the way he operates day in and day out. He's truly a relationship guy. If you think about the two things that I said, I want guys that can teach guys that can form real relationships and guys that can develop right relationships. And I think that's what Coach Meat is, right? It doesn't matter if you’re a corner oran offensive lineman, he's gonna be able to connect with you on the team. His personality resonates. It's infectious through our building. So I certainly appreciate his approach.”

Veteran offensive line

On the importance of having a veteran O-line when installing a new offense:

“Yeah, you certainly love having experience right? You love having experience and you know offensive lines are unique, they have a real true bond with each other. I think this group is no exception. Coach Klemm’s done a really good job of you know, taking his expertise and building upon it. These guys had a lot of experience before but I love the fact that they're looking for opportunities to grow and get better.”

Energy Levels

On the energy levels in practice on Tuesday:

“Well, there's certainly room to improve. You know, ultimately, I don't want to start a practice and us not start it the right way. Right? It doesn't matter if we're stretching it or we're in period one, like we're going to restart it if it's not going right. There's no reason to be out here if we're not going to do it the right way.”

Jackson Powers-Johnson

On the versatility of Jackson Powers-Johnson:

“We'll certainly continue to evaluate. Jackson has been an absolute trooper. He works his tail off every single day and I think if I asked Jackson to go out there and play quarterback tomorrow, he would do his best to go out there and play quarterback. He loves the Ducks. He works really hard for us. We'll continue to evaluate where he helps us the most.”

