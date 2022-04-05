ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Texas, Louisiana Residents Without Power Due to Devastating Storms

By Samantha Whidden
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
With the new season comes new weather changes. Texas and Louisiana residents are now experiencing power outages following some severe weather pushing through the south.

What You Need To Know

  • More than 10,400 customers in Louisiana and 34,000 residents in Texas are without power due to the storms.
  • One person in Texas was killed during the severe weather.
  • The latest round of storms comes just days after an EF-3 tornado touchdown in Jacksboro, Texas.

According to Fox News, more than 10,400 customers in Louisiana and more than 34,000 residents in Texas are without power. One person in the Lone Star State was killed in the storms. The victim was in East Texas. They have not been identified at this time. Officials have confirmed that this is the only victim so far in this storm.

A storm moved through the East Texas community at 1:45 in the morning and produced a straight line of winds and a downburst. Most of the damage notably consists of down trees and power lines. The damages caused road closures.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service in Shreveport, Lousiana issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the areas surrounding Whitehouse at around one in the morning. Dallas Fire-Rescue did respond to more than 20 high water incidents and five water incidents between 10 p.m. Monday and 8 a.m. on Tuesday. Officials also say a crew responded to four reports of down utility wires or transformers.

The severe weather comes just days after an EF-3 Tornado caused damage in Jacksboro, Texas. A video captured the tornado ripping through the city’s elementary school.

A 22-Year-Old Woman Reportedly Dies From Injures following Arabi, Louisiana

A 22-year-old woman who sustained injuries in the Arabi, Louisiana tornado last month has reportedly died at a hospital in New Orleans. NOLA.com reports that the woman, Maria Celeste Burke, who had muscular dystrophy since she was 5 years old. The woman was also dependent on a wheelchair and ventilator in order to survive. Unfortunately, the young woman passed away suddenly. Her sister-in-law, Karina Contreras, confirmed the news. “She was actually getting ready to be discharged from the hospital. Everything was looking good.”

However, Contreras stated that as her family began to prepare for her hospital departure, Burke went into cardiac arrest. This was due to a blood clot. Contreras described her sister-in-law as being just the most positive girl. “She was so enthusiastic about everything.”

Burke’s death is notably the second one that occurred during the EF-3 tornado that caused damage in the New Orleans suburb. 25-year-old Connor Lambert was the first victim when he died from multiple blunt force injuries. As previously reported, the tornado caused significant damage to nearly 150 homes and other structures. Governor John Bel Edwards stated at the time, “The swath of damage is just tremendous.”

In response to the devastation, the New Orleans Pelicans and Saints collaborated on the tornado relief efforts. The teams donated bins outside the Ochsner Performance Center and were asking for various supplies. Including cleaning supplies, gloves, tarps, and shoves.

