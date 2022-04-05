South Mississippi development: Wood pellet company invests $250 million, creates 100 jobs

A $250 million investment in Stone County will bring 100 new jobs to the area and a sustainable energy product that will help reduce the carbon footprint globally.

Enviva is a company that produces wood pellets – biofuels made from compressed wood fiber. The pellets are used in place of other fuel sources including charcoal, gas and oil.

"These jobs are going to pay 70% higher than the county average," Gov. Tate Reeves said Tuesday during a news conference. "That's an incredible opportunity for the people who live here."

The company will open its third Mississippi plant in Bond, a few miles north of Wiggins on U.S. 49. The first two plants are in Amory and Lucedale.

"Mississippi has been home for us for over a decade," said John Keppler, chairman and chief executive officer of Enviva. "Nothing feels better than being wanted. Our growth has been remarkable here in Mississippi and we are delighted to continue that growth right here in Stone County."

Reeves, who joined Keppler at a news conference Tuesday in Wiggins, said another 250 indirect jobs are expected to grow out of the company’s addition in Stone County, bringing roughly 350 new jobs to South Mississippi.

"We are a company of plants and ports and pellets, but none of this would happen without the people," Keppler said.

Stone County residents and students will benefit from the investment with more than $1 million annually in tax revenue.

Lance Pearson, Stone County Board of Supervisors president, said the county began offering incentives to bring businesses to the area. Enviva is one of the first to take advantage of what the county has to offer.

That includes a wealth of timber, which is needed to produce the pellets.

Alfred Martin, owner of Global Timber Solutions in Ridgeland, said he is working with Enviva to provide wood chips from the timber to be used to make the pellets. He also is recruiting smaller timber companies to join him in supplying wood chips to Enviva.

Headquartered in the Raleigh, North Carolina, area, Enviva operates 10 pellet plants across the Southeast. Its investment in Mississippi alone is roughly $600 million with the opening of the Bond facility.

