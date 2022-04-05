ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top 10 baby name predictions for WV in 2022

By Amanda Barber
 2 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Social Security Administration (SSA) listed the top 10 baby name predictions for West Virginia in 2022.

To predict the names, the SSA used social security card data from births in the last five years.

West Virginia’s top 10 baby name predictions in 2022 for boys and girls are listed below. Data also includes the number of people with each name in 2020 and how many are estimated to have the names in 2022.

Names in bold are names unique to West Virginia because they appear on the state’s list, but do not appear on the national list for predicted baby names in 2022.

Boys

Boy Names Amount in 2020 2022 Prediction
1) Liam 102 116
2) Waylon 73 86
3) Asher 81 83
4) Elijah 88 79
5) Oliver 65 79
6) William 78 78
7) Mason 86 76
8) Maverick 62 74
9) Wyatt 78 74
10) Noah 81 71
( Data courtesy of the Social Security Administration )

Girls

Girl Names Amount in 2020 2022 Prediction
1) Amelia 79 100
2) Harper 83 84
3) Emma 75 79
4) Olivia 74 79
5) Ava 79 74
6) Willow 58 73
7) Paisley 71 69
8) Charlotte 59 69
9) Everleigh 42 65
10) Sophia 56 60
( Data courtesy of the Social Security Administration )

Several of West Virginia’s top baby name predictions for 2022 also made the top list for the state’s western neighbor, Ohio.

Those boy names are Oliver (#1), Liam (#2), Noah (#3), William (#5) and Elijah (#6). Girl names include Olivia (#1), Amelia (#2), Charlotte (#3), Ava (#4), Sophia (#5), Emma (#6) and Harper (#8).

Kentucky, West Virginia’s other western neighbor, also shared some top baby name predictions with the Mountain State and Ohio.

The boy names include Liam (#1), Oliver (#2), Elijah (#3), William (#4), Noah (#6) and Waylon (#9).

Kentucky shared almost all top girl names with West Virginia except one. Those shared girl names were Amelia (#1), Harper (#2), Ava (#3), Olivia (#4), Emma (#5), Charolette (#6), Sophia (#7), Paisley (#9) and Everleigh (#10).

The SSA listed the top 30 names most unique to West Virginia. According to the SSA, names unique to West Virginia are based on population and must have 1,000 births in the state since 1880.

The top 10 out of 30 names most unique to West Virginia are listed below.

Top 10 Names Unique to WV

Boys Girls
1) Denver 1) Drema
2) Junior 2) Wilda
3) Jackie 3) Glenna
4) Delbert 4) Freda
5) Teddy 5) Goldie
6) Woodrow 6) Deloris
7) Homer 7) Opal
8) Dewey 8) Patty
9) Franklin 9) Beulah
10) Virgil 10) Wilma
( Data courtesy of the Social Security Administration )

Click here to view more of the SSA’s name data in West Virginia.

