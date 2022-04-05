ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watson, IL

Paul L. Hilt, 89

By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio
Effingham Radio
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul L. Hilt, 89, of Watson, IL, passed away on Monday, April 4, 2022, at Evergreen Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Effingham surrounded by his family. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Burial will be in Oak Ridge...

www.effinghamradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Effingham Radio

Anthony Lee “Tony” Nees, 54

Anthony Lee “Tony” Nees, 54, of Cowden, IL, formerly of Shelbyville, passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022, near Shelbyville, IL. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL with Gary Crowder officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL. Memorials may be given to the family in care of Howe and Yockey Funeral Home.
SHELBYVILLE, IL
Effingham Radio

Penny Ruth Mihlbachler, 61

Penny Ruth Mihlbachler, 61 of Effingham, passed away Monday, April 4, 2022 at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 8, 2022 at Christ’s Church in Effingham with Pastor Van Brooks, officiating. A memorial visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to time of service, Friday morning at the church. Memorial donations may be given to EARS, in memory of her beloved dog, Lucy and her love of all dogs. Arrangements are in the care of Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham.
EFFINGHAM, IL
Effingham Radio

Jaymie Lorraine Rauch, 67

Jaymie Lorraine Rauch, 67 of Beecher City, IL passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Friday, April 1, 2022. Cremation rites were accorded by Jaymie’s wishes and a Celebration of Life will follow at a later date. Jaymie was born October 27, 1954 in Joliet IL. She...
BEECHER CITY, IL
Effingham Radio

Barbara J. “Barb” Sechrest, 68

Barbara J. “Barb” Sechrest, 68 of Effingham, passed away Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Sara Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon. *Memorial services to be announced at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham. Barb was born March 8, 1954 in...
EFFINGHAM, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Effingham, IL
Local
Illinois Obituaries
Effingham, IL
Obituaries
City
Watson, IL
City
Shelbyville, IL
City
Mason, IL
Effingham Radio

Robert “Bob” Harold Lewis, 80

Robert ‘Bob’ Harold Lewis, 80, of Effingham, IL passed away on March 20th after a lengthy fight with Parkinson’s Disease. Bob was born on September 25, 1941 in Vincennes, IN to Harold J ‘Dutch’ and Estella (Weiler) Lewis. His sister Mary joined the family 7 years later. He graduated from Lawrenceville Township High School (1959) and joined the National Guard while attending Eastern Illinois University. He married Trudy Laughlin of Bridgeport, IL on May 13th, 1967. They had three children. Bob and Trudy moved several times throughout their marriage before settling in Effingham, where Bob worked at John Boos & Company and retired as the VP of Finance in 2003. Prior residences included Evansville IN, Jasper IN, McAllen TX, & Mt. Carmel IL.
EFFINGHAM, IL
WAND TV

1 dead in Springfield shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man was killed in a Monday shooting in Springfield, police said. Officers said they responded at about 1:10 p.m. to Roadrunner Court and Chickadee Court for a report of a shooting. A male victim was found with a gunshot wound to the upper body. He...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Vermilion County legend passes away

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Vermilion County icon known for her service and dedication to her community passed away over the weekend. When you say the name “Linda Bolton,” many people in the county will know exactly who you are talking about and give you an anecdote about how she helped them. “Her legacy is […]
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oak Ridge Cemetery#Memorials#Johnson Funeral Home#Gertie Lrb#German
Herald & Review

Man dies in motorcycle crash

SALEM — A Centralia man died after losing control of his motorcycle and colliding with an oncoming vehicle driven by a Decatur man, police said. Illinois State Police said the fatal crash occurred at approximately 5:02 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 51 south of Bowen Road in Marion County. Decatur...
CENTRALIA, IL
The Telegraph

Clothing store makes return to Edwardsville Thursday

EDWARDSVILLE - MOD On TREND, a clothing store, will be celebrating their return to Illinois at 1011 Century Drive in Edwardsville from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday, April 7. Family owned and operated since 2013, The store's first location was at 871 S. Arbor Vitae in Edwardsville, but has since permanently closed. The shop offers on trend women's clothing and accessories for all ages with unbeatable prices. There five locations spread around Missouri; O'Fallon, St. Charles, Town and Country and Kirkwood, and one location is Shiloh, Illinois. The grand opening will include gift cards for the first 50 shoppers (win up to $250), drinks for customers while they shop and a live DJ from 4-6 p.m.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Effingham Radio

Harold “Harry” Davis, 57

Harold ‘Harry’ Davis, age 57, went to sleep in his home on April 6, 2022 and woke up in heaven in the arms of Jesus, ready to join St. Michael’s army. A Celebration of Life Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, April 11, 2022, at St. Michael Catholic Church in Sigel, IL with a rosary at 9:45 a.m. Burial will be in St. Michael Cemetery in Sigel. A memorial open house for family and friends will be held from 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Harold and Gina’s home, 201 S. Church St. Sigel, IL 62462. Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham is assisting the family.
SIGEL, IL
Effingham Radio

Nadine A. (Sperandio) Brumleve, 90

Nadine A. (Sperandio) Brumleve, 90, of Teutopolis, Illinois passed away peacefully at her home on April 2, 2022 surrounded by her family. The visitation will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Teutopolis on Friday, April 8, 2022 from 9:30 to 11:00 AM followed by a mass at 11:00 AM. Following the mass, the inurnment will take place in the columbarium at St. Francis Cemetery in Teutopolis. In lieu of flowers, the family hopes you will consider making a donation to any of the following organizations in Nadine’s name: the Teutopolis Meals on Wheels Program; St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church or The National Kidney Foundation.
TEUTOPOLIS, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
KFVS12

More developments coming to The Hill in Marion, Ill.

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) -The Hill continues to grow. From new restaurants to the hope of a big-name box retailer. Currently, the land sits empty besides Smoothie King being built. As we found out not too long ago, Olive Garden is also set to open on The Hill. Wednesday afternoon, we...
MARION, IL
Effingham Radio

Crisis Nursery Of Effingham County Hosting “Stuff The Truck” Donate-A-Thon In Partnership With HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital

HSHS St. Anthony’s Health Center, 900 West Temple Ave., Serving as Donation Drop-off Site. Each year since Crisis Nursery of Effingham County was founded five years ago, they have recognized Child Abuse Prevention Month in April and undertaken efforts each year to bring attention to this important social issue.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

Tuesday Police Blotter

Effingham Police arrested 35 year old Adam M. Schlanser of Effingham for an Effingham County mittimus to jail. Adam was taken to the Effingham County jail. Effingham Police arrested 35 year old Kerry J. Kline of Effingham for a St. Charles, MO FTA warrant for possession of a controlled substance. Kerry was taken to the Effingham County jail.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

Cathy Diane Leahy, 64

Cathy Diane Leahy age 64, of Newton passed away peacefully on Monday, April 4, 2022, surrounded by her family at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, Illinois. Memorial services celebrating Cathy’s life will be held at 4:00 p.m., Sunday, April 10, 2022 at the Crain Funeral Home in Newton with Pastor Chris Parr officiating. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. Sunday, April 10 until time of services in the funeral home.
NEWTON, IL
Effingham Radio

Wednesday Local Sports Results / Thursday Local Schedule

WINDSOR/STEWARDSON-STRASBURG AT ARTHUR-LOVINGTON/ATWOOD-HAMMOND. COWDEN-HERRICK/BEECHER CITY AT WINDSOR/STEWARDSON-STRASBURG. PITTSBURGH PIRATES AT ST. LOUIS CARDINALS 3:15 P.M. (LISTEN ON 98.9 THE GAME) MILWAUKEE BREWERS AT CHICAGO CUBS.
NEOGA, IL
Effingham Radio

Linda Kay Worton, 78

Linda Kay Worton, age 78, of Wheeler, Illinois, passed away at 5:04 PM – Saturday, April 2, 2022, at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, Illinois. Funeral services celebrating Linda’s life will be held at 3:00 PM – Friday, April 8, 2022, at the Meyer Funeral Home in Dieterich, Illinois, with Dallas Bear officiating. Burial will be in the Wheeler Cemetery in Wheeler, Illinois. Visitation will be held 1 hour before the service. In loving memory of Linda, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
WHEELER, IL
Effingham Radio

Milie Irene Monical, 92

Milie Irene Monical, 92, of Kinmundy passed away at 1:43 p.m. Sunday, April 3, 2022, at the SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia. Milie was born on May 11, 1929, in Centralia, the daughter of William Izer and Minnie Rosa (Borgwardt) Beck. She married William Jacob Monical on February 9, 1950, in Bloomington, Illinois and they shared 27 years of marriage before he preceded her in death on April 1, 1977. Milie was a homemaker, and in her later years worked at the Kinmundy-Alma School District. Mrs. Monical was a lifetime member of the Brown Christian Church, where she had been a Sunday School teacher at for over 35 years. She loved to sew and crochet, and work on word searches. Her biggest love in life was her family, she cared deeply for her children and grandchildren.
KINMUNDY, IL
Effingham Radio

Kollmann Announces Candidacy For Effingham County Clerk & Recorder

Michelle Kollmann of Altamont has announced she will seek the nomination of the Republican Party as a candidate for the office of Effingham County Clerk & Recorder. Michelle, the daughter of Ken & Judy Brummer, grew up in the Bishop community of rural Dieterich, graduated from Teutopolis High School and now lives in rural Altamont with her husband Alan and their four children. The Kollmanns have a small livestock/grain farm in the Altamont community and Michelle is active in her church, St. Clare Catholic, also as a 4-H leader for Daisy Dolls and Guys, and the Altamont Sports Boosters.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy