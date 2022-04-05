Paul L. Hilt, 89

Nadine A. (Sperandio) Brumleve, 90, of Teutopolis, Illinois passed away peacefully at her home on April 2, 2022 surrounded by her family. The visitation will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Teutopolis on Friday, April 8, 2022 from 9:30 to 11:00 AM followed by a mass at 11:00 AM. Following the mass, the inurnment will take place in the columbarium at St. Francis Cemetery in Teutopolis. In lieu of flowers, the family hopes you will consider making a donation to any of the following organizations in Nadine’s name: the Teutopolis Meals on Wheels Program; St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church or The National Kidney Foundation.

TEUTOPOLIS, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO