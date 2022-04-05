US Forecast

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;62;41;56;44;Morning rain, cooler;ESE;4;62%;93%;1. Albuquerque, NM;81;45;65;35;Increasingly windy;NNW;17;14%;0%;9. Anchorage, AK;40;31;43;29;Mostly cloudy;ESE;9;53%;44%;1. Asheville, NC;62;50;79;48;Patchy morning fog;S;8;60%;96%;8. Atlanta, GA;66;61;78;52;A p.m. t-storm;SW;7;78%;74%;2. Atlantic City, NJ;53;48;55;47;Morning rain;NE;17;89%;90%;2....

AccuWeather’s 2022 US spring allergy forecast

AccuWeather forecasters break down how the weather will influence the upcoming allergy season — and how conditions will create a particularly rough pollen season in one region of the country. The latter part of winter has been brutally cold across much of the United States, and March has brought...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Cold Weather With Strong Winds And Snow Will Sweep Across Northern US

A dose of winter weather and high winds is forecast to travel from the northern Rockies to the Upper Midwest, putting residents in the north-central United States in for another nasty week. Early in the week, the storm is forecast to hit the West Coast first, bringing rain and mountain...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Howling winds keep fire risk high across Rockies, Plains

Potentially dangerous and damaging winds will continue to howl across much of the Central states through Thursday. Not only will the powerful gusts threaten to knock over vehicles, trigger power outages and cause significant property damage, but the effect of the winds will also exacerbate ongoing drought and elevate the risk of wildfires, AccuWeather forecasters say.
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

From green jacket to prison, Angel Cabrera’s big fall

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — His picture is still on the wall of champions in the press building at Augusta National, sandwiched between Trevor Immelman and Phil Mickelson. His chair at the champion’s dinner Tuesday night was empty, though, and if there was an invite to play the Masters this year, no one saw it.
KXRM

Important anniversary at Pueblo Sister Cities Plaza

PUEBLO, Colo. — The City of Pueblo and the Pueblo Sister Cities Commission celebrated an important anniversary on Thursday. A special flag raising ceremony was held at Sister Cities’ Plaza on Union Avenue to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the United States’ recognition of the Republic of Slovenia’s independence. On April 7, 1992, the U.S. officially recognized the independence […]
PUEBLO, CO
HipHopDX.com

Florida Rapper Foolio Arrested In Jacksonville

Reports have surfaced that Florida rapper Foolio might have found himself behind bars. According to a document shared by No Jumper and other outlets, Foolio was detained at 8:37 p.m. in Jacksonville on Tuesday (April 5) for allegedly “fleeing/attempting to elude” a Jacksonville Sherrif’s Deputy after they told him to stop. The document also reads that the 23-year-old rapper is being held without bond and no court date is currently set.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

