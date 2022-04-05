US Forecast

Reports have surfaced that Florida rapper Foolio might have found himself behind bars. According to a document shared by No Jumper and other outlets, Foolio was detained at 8:37 p.m. in Jacksonville on Tuesday (April 5) for allegedly “fleeing/attempting to elude” a Jacksonville Sherrif’s Deputy after they told him to stop. The document also reads that the 23-year-old rapper is being held without bond and no court date is currently set.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO