Effingham, IL

Dolores M. Swiderski, 91

By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio
Effingham Radio
 2 days ago

Dolores M. Swiderski, 91 of Effingham, formerly of Chicago, passed away Monday, April...

www.effinghamradio.com

Effingham Radio

Penny Ruth Mihlbachler, 61

Penny Ruth Mihlbachler, 61 of Effingham, passed away Monday, April 4, 2022 at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 8, 2022 at Christ’s Church in Effingham with Pastor Van Brooks, officiating. A memorial visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to time of service, Friday morning at the church. Memorial donations may be given to EARS, in memory of her beloved dog, Lucy and her love of all dogs. Arrangements are in the care of Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham.
EFFINGHAM, IL
Effingham Radio

Barbara J. “Barb” Sechrest, 68

Barbara J. “Barb” Sechrest, 68 of Effingham, passed away Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Sara Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon. *Memorial services to be announced at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham. Barb was born March 8, 1954 in...
EFFINGHAM, IL
Effingham Radio

Paul L. Hilt, 89

Paul L. Hilt, 89, of Watson, IL, passed away on Monday, April 4, 2022, at Evergreen Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Effingham surrounded by his family. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Burial will be in Oak Ridge Cemetery in Effingham with military rites. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham.
WATSON, IL
Effingham Radio

Nadine A. (Sperandio) Brumleve, 90

Nadine A. (Sperandio) Brumleve, 90, of Teutopolis, Illinois passed away peacefully at her home on April 2, 2022 surrounded by her family. The visitation will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Teutopolis on Friday, April 8, 2022 from 9:30 to 11:00 AM followed by a mass at 11:00 AM. Following the mass, the inurnment will take place in the columbarium at St. Francis Cemetery in Teutopolis. In lieu of flowers, the family hopes you will consider making a donation to any of the following organizations in Nadine’s name: the Teutopolis Meals on Wheels Program; St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church or The National Kidney Foundation.
TEUTOPOLIS, IL
Effingham Radio

Geraldine Anna Lange, 93

Geraldine Anna Lange, age 93, of Altamont, Illinois passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 1:21 p.m. surrounded by her family in Altamont, Illinois. Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Pagel Funeral Home in St. Peter, Illinois with one hour viewing prior to service. Jim Giffin will be officiating. Burial will be at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Shobonier, Illinois. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at Pagel Funeral Home from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Memorials may go to the American Cancer Society or Donor’s Choice.
ALTAMONT, IL
Effingham Radio

Monday Local Sports Results / Tuesday Local Schedule

WINDSOR/STEWARDSON-STRASBURG OVER CASEY-WESTFIELD 5-0 WINDSOR/STEWARDSON-STRASBURG OVER SOUTH CENTRAL 16-3 NORTH CLAY / CLAY CITY AT CENTRALIA CHRIST OUR ROCK LUTHERAN. ROBINSON AT WINDSOR/STEWARDSON-STRASBURG CANCELLED. CASEY WESTFIELD AT TERRE HAUTE SOUTH. GRAYVILLE AT MT. CARMEL. LAWRENCEVILLE AT CISNE. MARTINSVILLE AT PARIS. RED HILL AT DUGGER IN. HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL. ALTAMONT AT...
TENNIS
Effingham Radio

Crisis Nursery Of Effingham County Hosting “Stuff The Truck” Donate-A-Thon In Partnership With HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital

HSHS St. Anthony’s Health Center, 900 West Temple Ave., Serving as Donation Drop-off Site. Each year since Crisis Nursery of Effingham County was founded five years ago, they have recognized Child Abuse Prevention Month in April and undertaken efforts each year to bring attention to this important social issue.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

Tuesday Police Blotter

Effingham Police arrested 35 year old Adam M. Schlanser of Effingham for an Effingham County mittimus to jail. Adam was taken to the Effingham County jail. Effingham Police arrested 35 year old Kerry J. Kline of Effingham for a St. Charles, MO FTA warrant for possession of a controlled substance. Kerry was taken to the Effingham County jail.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

Crossroads Bank Welcomes Jeff Pryor To Its Board Of Directors

Jeffrey S. Pryor was recently elected to Crossroads Bank’s Board of Directors. “We’re proud to welcome Jeff to the Crossroads Bank Board of Directors,” said William Austin, Chair of Crossroads Bank’s Board of Directors. “With over 25 years of leadership experience – in addition to his strong business acumen – Jeff will add immense value to the future of Crossroads Bank.”
EFFINGHAM, IL
Effingham Radio

Linda Kay Worton, 78

Linda Kay Worton, age 78, of Wheeler, Illinois, passed away at 5:04 PM – Saturday, April 2, 2022, at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, Illinois. Funeral services celebrating Linda’s life will be held at 3:00 PM – Friday, April 8, 2022, at the Meyer Funeral Home in Dieterich, Illinois, with Dallas Bear officiating. Burial will be in the Wheeler Cemetery in Wheeler, Illinois. Visitation will be held 1 hour before the service. In loving memory of Linda, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
WHEELER, IL
Effingham Radio

Cathy Diane Leahy, 64

Cathy Diane Leahy age 64, of Newton passed away peacefully on Monday, April 4, 2022, surrounded by her family at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, Illinois. Memorial services celebrating Cathy’s life will be held at 4:00 p.m., Sunday, April 10, 2022 at the Crain Funeral Home in Newton with Pastor Chris Parr officiating. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. Sunday, April 10 until time of services in the funeral home.
NEWTON, IL
Effingham Radio

Jaymie Lorraine Rauch, 67

Jaymie Lorraine Rauch, 67 of Beecher City, IL passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Friday, April 1, 2022. Cremation rites were accorded by Jaymie’s wishes and a Celebration of Life will follow at a later date. Jaymie was born October 27, 1954 in Joliet IL. She...
BEECHER CITY, IL
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Effingham Radio

Gwendolyn Edna Volts Merry, 98

Gwendolyn Edna Volts Merry, 98, of Effingham, passed away at 2:15 p.m. Monday, April 4, 2022 at Willowbrook Memory Support of Effingham. Gwendolyn was born August 5, 1923, in Effingham, only child of Roscoe Karl “RK” and Margaret (Humes) Volts. She married Merrill Dean “Bud” Merry on January 23, 1943, in St. Louis, Missouri. He preceded her in death on October 24, 1962.
EFFINGHAM, IL
Effingham Radio

Milie Irene Monical, 92

Milie Irene Monical, 92, of Kinmundy passed away at 1:43 p.m. Sunday, April 3, 2022, at the SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia. Milie was born on May 11, 1929, in Centralia, the daughter of William Izer and Minnie Rosa (Borgwardt) Beck. She married William Jacob Monical on February 9, 1950, in Bloomington, Illinois and they shared 27 years of marriage before he preceded her in death on April 1, 1977. Milie was a homemaker, and in her later years worked at the Kinmundy-Alma School District. Mrs. Monical was a lifetime member of the Brown Christian Church, where she had been a Sunday School teacher at for over 35 years. She loved to sew and crochet, and work on word searches. Her biggest love in life was her family, she cared deeply for her children and grandchildren.
KINMUNDY, IL
Effingham Radio

Wayne Anthony Kessler, 81

Wayne Anthony Kessler, age 81, of Noble, Illinois, passed away at 11:56 PM – Friday, April 1, 2022, at his home. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM – Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at the Holy Cross Catholic Church in Wendelin, Illinois, with Fr. Mark Stec, celebrating mass. Burial will be in the Holy Cross Cemetery in Wendelin, Illinois, with military rites by the Jasper Post #20 American Legion. Visitation will be held 5:00-7:00 PM – Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at the church and 1 hour before the mass. In loving memory of Wayne, memorials may be made to the Clay County Cancer Support Fund. Arrangements are under the care of the Meyer Funeral Home in Newton, Illinois.
NOBLE, IL
Effingham Radio

Robert “Bob” Harold Lewis, 80

Robert ‘Bob’ Harold Lewis, 80, of Effingham, IL passed away on March 20th after a lengthy fight with Parkinson’s Disease. Bob was born on September 25, 1941 in Vincennes, IN to Harold J ‘Dutch’ and Estella (Weiler) Lewis. His sister Mary joined the family 7 years later. He graduated from Lawrenceville Township High School (1959) and joined the National Guard while attending Eastern Illinois University. He married Trudy Laughlin of Bridgeport, IL on May 13th, 1967. They had three children. Bob and Trudy moved several times throughout their marriage before settling in Effingham, where Bob worked at John Boos & Company and retired as the VP of Finance in 2003. Prior residences included Evansville IN, Jasper IN, McAllen TX, & Mt. Carmel IL.
EFFINGHAM, IL
Effingham Radio

James Arthur Titus, 73

James Arthur Titus, 73, of Neoga, Illinois, passed away Monday, April 4, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born December 20, 1948 in Charleston, Illinois the son of Gerald Titus Sr. and Marjory (Moody) Titus. James married Melody Conner February 2, 1973 in Mattoon, Illinois. Mr. Titus worked as a self-employed Delivery Contractor and a Groundskeeper at Jenning’s Park in Neoga, Illinois. Jim proudly served in the United States Marines in Vietnam and was a member of the Votaw – Swank American Legion Post 458 of Neoga, Illinois.
NEOGA, IL
Effingham Radio

Lake Land College Foundation Receives Largest Cash Gift To Date

The Lake Land College Foundation recently received its largest cash gift in the history of the organization. The $1.7 million gift was donated to benefit Shelby county students from the Cecil Paul and Marjorie Wilson Davis Estate. “This transformative gift will positively impacts hundreds of students’ lives from Shelby County...
SHELBY COUNTY, IL

