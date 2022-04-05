Dolores M. Swiderski, 91

Wayne Anthony Kessler, age 81, of Noble, Illinois, passed away at 11:56 PM – Friday, April 1, 2022, at his home. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM – Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at the Holy Cross Catholic Church in Wendelin, Illinois, with Fr. Mark Stec, celebrating mass. Burial will be in the Holy Cross Cemetery in Wendelin, Illinois, with military rites by the Jasper Post #20 American Legion. Visitation will be held 5:00-7:00 PM – Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at the church and 1 hour before the mass. In loving memory of Wayne, memorials may be made to the Clay County Cancer Support Fund. Arrangements are under the care of the Meyer Funeral Home in Newton, Illinois.
