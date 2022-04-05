Dolores M. Swiderski, 91

Milie Irene Monical, 92, of Kinmundy passed away at 1:43 p.m. Sunday, April 3, 2022, at the SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia. Milie was born on May 11, 1929, in Centralia, the daughter of William Izer and Minnie Rosa (Borgwardt) Beck. She married William Jacob Monical on February 9, 1950, in Bloomington, Illinois and they shared 27 years of marriage before he preceded her in death on April 1, 1977. Milie was a homemaker, and in her later years worked at the Kinmundy-Alma School District. Mrs. Monical was a lifetime member of the Brown Christian Church, where she had been a Sunday School teacher at for over 35 years. She loved to sew and crochet, and work on word searches. Her biggest love in life was her family, she cared deeply for her children and grandchildren.

KINMUNDY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO