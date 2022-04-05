ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

BPD seeking to identify vehicle in connection to catalytic converter theft

By Mason Rockfellow
 2 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. ( KGET ) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance identifying a vehicle in connection to a catalytic converter theft that happened late last month.

A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle on 10th Street near O Street in Central Bakersfield on March 30, according to police.

The suspect vehicle was caught on surveillance camera and is described as an early 2000’s model four-door Hyundai Santa Fe, ivory colored, with rear tinted windows, according to police.

If you have information regarding this incident, call Detective Malhi at 661-326-3947 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

KGET

Osuna refuses to attend court, hearing postponed

HANFORD, Calif. (KGET) — Convicted murderer Jamie Osuna refused to be transported from Sacramento State Prison to Kings County Superior Court for a hearing on his competency to stand trial in the grisly slaying of his cellmate. Additionally, Melina Benninghoff, one of Osuna’s attorneys, said in court Monday she had been unable to make an […]
HANFORD, CA
KXRM

Recognize me? Woman accused of cashing stolen checks

UPDATE: According to the sheriff’s office, the woman has been identified. ORIGINAL STORY: PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman accused of cashing several stolen checks. Pictures show a female suspect with dark hair inside a vehicle. If you know who the woman is, contact the Pueblo County Sheriff’s […]
PUEBLO, CO
KGET

Over $30K in illegal drugs found at illegal marijuana dispensary,

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people during a search of an illegal marijuana dispensary on March 15 in Ridgecrest. Deputies said they executed a search warrant and found 282 marijuana edibles, 188 grams of BHO, approximately 10 pounds of processed marijuana, and $4,861 in cash. The estimated street value […]
RIDGECREST, CA
KGET

Man ejected, killed on Hwy 99 identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man who died after being ejected from his minivan in a crash Tuesday morning has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office. The man is Seluster Lane, 77, of Redwood City, according to the coroner’s office. Around 4:45 a.m. the California Highway Patrol were dispatched to Highway 99 just […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
