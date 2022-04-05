ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Former Baltimore High School Wrestling Coach Charged With Sexually Abusing Minor

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ud3NR_0f0Id92u00
Neil Adleberg Photo Credit: Maryland Attorney General/Google Maps

A former Baltimore high school wrestling coach has been charged with sexually assaulting a minor while working at the school, the Maryland Attorney General’s Office reports.

Neil Adleberg, 73, allegedly assaulted the minor, who was not a student, while he served as assistant coach for the team for the 2014-2015 season, the office reports. Adleberg was head coach in the 1970s.

“The victim in this case was a child that was abused and assaulted by Adleberg,” said Attorney General Frosh. “We will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law those who prey on vulnerable victims.”

Adleberg faces charges of sexual abuse of a minor, sexual solicitation of a minor and two counts of second-degree rape and attempted second-degree rape, the office reports. The charges come as part of the Office’s ongoing investigation into child sexual abuse scandals at schools or places of worship.

Mount Saint Joseph is a Catholic, college preparatory school for boys located in Baltimore’s Southwest District. The school’s wrestling team has won 20 MSA championships and 12 MIAA championships, with the most recent being in 2017.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

PA Man Hid In Elementary School Bathroom To Film Girls: Police

A 26-year-old man was allowed to enter an elementary school to use the restroom and stayed to film in the girl's bathroom, police and school officials say. Brian Mintmier entered Ramsey Elementary School under the guise of using the restroom on Tuesday, Mar. 15 around 2:19 p.m., Gateway school district Superintendent Dr. William Short said in a letter to Ramsey school families.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Florida Woman Sentenced For Assaulting, Stabbing Ex-17-Year-Old Maryland Lover

A Florida woman has been sentenced to 16 years in federal prison for assaulting a teenager from Maryland with whom she was romantically involved, authorities said. Deriyan Woodson, 27, drove from Orlando, Florida to Maryland where she entered the 17-year-old's home, duct taped the victim's grandmother and proceeded to stab and assault the teenager with a handgun and kitchen knife on July 31, 2017.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids Catholic Central High School investigating former staff member who allegedly gave alcohol to minors

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids Catholic Central High School is investigating allegations that a staff member provided alcohol to underage individuals. The accused staff member is “no longer with” the school, according to a prepared statement from Catholic Central High School emailed to MLive/The Grand Rapids Press on Friday, March 25.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Daily Voice

US Marshals Nab Gunman Wanted In Chester Shooting

Members of the US Marshals Service arrested a Philadelphia man wanted in a Delaware County shooting, authorities said. Tarell McCants, 26, was arrested around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, April 4, in Springfield, Chester City police said. He was found with a black 9mm Taurus pistol. McCants had been wanted on...
CHESTER, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Sex Abuse#Child Molestation#High School#Office#Catholic#Miaa
Daily Voice

Ex-Con From NY State Admits Trying To Get Loaded Gun Through Newark Airport Security

An ex-con from New York admitted trying to slip a loaded, stolen gun through the security checkpoint at Newark Airport late last year, authorities said. Desmond Herring, 48, of Newburgh, NY made a beeline for his gate when a TSA officer staffing the checkpoint X-ray monitor found the loaded weapon -- along with boxes of ammo -- in his carry-on bag on Nov. 29, 2021, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said.
NEWBURGH, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Wrestling
Daily Voice

Dirt Biker, 20, ID'd After Deadly Crash In Central PA: Coroner

A man who died after slamming into a pickup truck during a police chase in central Pennsylvania has been identified by the coroner. Jonathan Luis Amézquita-Vazquez, 20, of Harrisburg, died at the intersection of Lower Allen Drive and Gettysburg Road in Camp Hill just before 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Apr. 6, according to the Cumberland County coroner's office.
HARRISBURG, PA
Daily Voice

16-Year-Old Student Charged With Connection To Clarksburg School Lockdowns: Police

A 16-year-old Clarksburg High School student arrested for bringing a loaded weapon onto a high school campus and forcing several schools under lockdown, authorities said. Nafees Muhammad allegedly pointed a gun at someone after hitting their car while parking in the 22400 block of Brick Haven Way around 10:18 a.m. on Wednesday, April 6, Montgomery County Police said.
CLARKSBURG, MD
Daily Voice

2 Suspects Sought In March Silver Spring Shooting (VIDEO)

Montgomery County Police are seeking the public's help in identifying two suspects behind a Silver Spring shooting that happened last month. Police responded to Kaldi's Social House, located in the 900 block of Silver Spring Avenue, for a reported shooting around 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 20, police said. Upon...
SILVER SPRING, MD
Daily Voice

Winning $197K Lottery Ticket Sold In North Jersey

A winning lottery ticket worth $197,181 was sold in North Jersey. The ticket for the $5 Jersey Jackpot Fast Play game was sold at La Colmena Meat Market on Monroe Street in Passaic, state lottery officials said Wednesday, April 6. For information on the Fast Play Progressive games and jackpot,...
PASSAIC, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
246K+
Followers
39K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy