Former Baltimore High School Wrestling Coach Charged With Sexually Abusing Minor

A former Baltimore high school wrestling coach has been charged with sexually assaulting a minor while working at the school, the Maryland Attorney General’s Office reports.

Neil Adleberg, 73, allegedly assaulted the minor, who was not a student, while he served as assistant coach for the team for the 2014-2015 season, the office reports. Adleberg was head coach in the 1970s.

“The victim in this case was a child that was abused and assaulted by Adleberg,” said Attorney General Frosh. “We will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law those who prey on vulnerable victims.”

Adleberg faces charges of sexual abuse of a minor, sexual solicitation of a minor and two counts of second-degree rape and attempted second-degree rape, the office reports. The charges come as part of the Office’s ongoing investigation into child sexual abuse scandals at schools or places of worship.

Mount Saint Joseph is a Catholic, college preparatory school for boys located in Baltimore’s Southwest District. The school’s wrestling team has won 20 MSA championships and 12 MIAA championships, with the most recent being in 2017.

