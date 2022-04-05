ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kiski elementary school student had bullets on school bus, official says

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKISKIMINETAS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An elementary school student in the Kiski Area School District is facing disciplinary action after officials there said the student had bullets on...

