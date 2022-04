AUGUSTA, Ga. — Tiger Woods plans to play in the Masters, and he believes he can win. The five-time green jacket winner conveyed as much without a hint of a smile on Tuesday morning, when he answered the collective golf world’s prayers by confirming the increasingly obvious—that last week’s practice round, a Sunday nine-hole sesh, a Monday afternoon game with Fred Couples and Justin Thomas, and a return trip to the range Tuesday morning were not, in fact, for show. Less than 14 months after his right leg crumbled under the weight of an SUV, Woods will all but certainly tee it up in the year’s first major.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO