Through most of Richard Petty’s career, Martinsville Speedway was known as a “Richard Petty track.”. Of course, that tag could be applied to almost any track in the career of a driver who won a NASCAR-record 200 victories. But Martinsville, celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, stood out for Petty and his team because it was a “home” track of sorts located about an hour’s drive north of the Petty Enterprises shop in Level Cross, North Carolina.

