ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Keep your eyes on the road and your head out of your phone

By Ashley Kaiser
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48L0kX_0f0Ic7O500

(WTRF)– When you learn to drive, the number one rule is to keep both hands on the wheel but now many people are guilty of breaking that.

When you are behind the wheel, is your full attention on the road?

It can be easy to get distracted by a number of things.

A recent study shows that in 2020, 3,138 people died in distracted driving crashes in America .

April is National Distracted Awareness Month and local law enforcement are working to put an end to this dangerous habit.

According to the Wheeling Police Department, the West Virginia state code prohibits electronic communication devices.

That means you are looking down at a device that’s taking your attention off of the road. Texting, dialing a phone number, all of those things can distract you from the roadway, and that’s of course, when we have terrible crashes.

Lt. Josh Sanders, Wheeling Police Department

Lt. Sanders say most likely their is a lot more crashes caused by distracted driving than they even have records of.

People obviously know it’s against the law and so they’re not going to come right out and tell an officer that they were on their phone.

It’s also somewhat difficult for us to prove exactly that you might have been on your phone during a crash that we weren’t there at, but yes, it is a very prevalent thing, and distracted driving is definitely one of those causation factors that leads to the 1200 plus crashes that we get a year here at the Wheeling PD.

Lt. Josh Sanders, Wheeling Police Department

According to AAA , distractions go beyond the cell phone.

They can also include eating, changing music, adjusting the navigation, talking to passengers, and anything else that takes your attention away from driving.

Sargent Brain Hawkins with the Ohio State Highway Patrol says anything that takes your attention off the road could lead to serious consequences.

If you take your eyes off the road for about four seconds at 55 mile an hour, you’ve already traveled a length of a football field, so a lot can happen in 100-yard distance there.

So, Ohio did pass a bill here a few years ago reference distracted driving, so it is actually an additional fine you can be sited for $100. Ohio also offers an online course you could take if you are sited for this.

Sargent Brian Hawkins, Ohio State Highway Patrol

He says they have several signs on the highway reminding people to stray away from distracted driving and encourage people to pull over if need be.

One decision to put lipstick or open that text message puts you and every other motorist’s life at risk.

Remember when driving keep your attention on the road and your head out of your phone.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

Ohio woman opens fire on tow truck repossessing her vehicle

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) 21-year-old, Kaley Morgan is charged with felony assault after firing a gun at a tow truck while her car was being repossessed. According to abc6 news, Police received a report about a person with a gun on Tuesday night around 11 p.m. Police arrived and found a tow truck repossessing a 2011 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

Two Ohio puppies cling to each other after being rescued

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WTRF) The Youngstown Police Department received a call from two concerned citizens after seeing three dogs, a mom and two puppies, hidden away in a small fenced-in area covered with a blue tarp, reported WLWT. Police officers called the Animal Charity of Ohio who sent an agent to the scene where they found […]
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
West Virginia State
Wheeling, WV
Traffic
City
Wheeling, WV
WTRF- 7News

Two people in West Virginia charged for smoking pot with kids present

Two people have been charged with child neglect after admitting to smoking marijuana with children present before officers were called to the residence for a domestic disturbance. Officers were dispatched to a residence in Grafton, West Virginia about a domestic disturbance on March 19, according to a criminal complaint, reported WBOY. Andrew Andres, 25, was […]
GRAFTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Distracted Driving#On The Road#Ohio State Highway Patrol#Traffic Accident#The Wheeling Pd
WTRF- 7News

Ohio woman reportedly dragged pit bull by chain

An Ohio woman is currently in county jail on animal cruelty charges. Chaquana Morgan is currently in the Trumbull County jail after a police officer allegedly saw her dragging a pit bull puppy held by a chain according to WFMJ. The President of Healthy Hearts and Paws animal welfare project, Jason Cooke, says the dog was […]
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WTRF

Sheriff: Beware of this scam in Ohio County

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard is asking residents to be vigilant when answering the phone. He says a person is calling people and identifying himself as Sgt. Matt Taylor of the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office from the civil or another division. The man asks for people to send money and/or call him back.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WTRF- 7News

Citizens in West Virginia plan to protest Joe Manchin on Thursday and Friday

Protests are planned in West Virginia for Senator Joe Manchin. Anti-abortion activists plan to call for Senator Joe Manchin to vote against Ketanji Brown Jackson for The Supreme Court. According to the group leading the protest, they claim Manchin is “pro-life,” and “pro-family” while Jackson is passionate in her support for abortion on demand. They […]
WHIZ

Fatal Accident Near Trinway

TRINWAY, Ohio – A fatal traffic accident occurred this morning near the intersection of North Dresden Road and State Route 16. Ohio State Highway Patrol Sergeant Jeffrey Jirles released some of the details at the scene. “About 11:15 this morning we were advised by Frazeysburg Police Department that they...
TRINWAY, OH
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Police: Raid of Pittsburgh bar turned up drugs, stolen guns

A raid at a Pittsburgh bar this week turned up drugs and stolen guns, according to police. Members of the state police nuisance bar task force raided Ace’s & Deuce’s Lounge on Wednesday in the city’s Hill District. The compliance check at the Fifth Avenue bar showed...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

30K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy