- - - I remember one awful day in middle school when I was sitting in front of a trombone player during band rehearsal. With confusion first and burning embarrassment next, I felt the oil that musicians use to grease their instruments ooze down my hair, neck and face. In an act of imperious adolescent spite, that trombone player had opened his bottle and poured the oil on my head. I skipped lunch to shower in the gym locker room. I washed my hair three more times when I got home. Still, it took a week for the soap to cut the residue and for the caustic smell to seep out of my pores. It took far longer for the humiliation to fade.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 1 DAY AGO