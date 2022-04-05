San Antonio congressman Joaquin Castro tests positive for COVID-19

San Antonio Congressman Joaquin Castro announced he has tested positive for COVID-19 for the first time since the pandemic began in March 2020. (ERIN SCHAFF, STF / NYT)

San Antonio Congressman Joaquin Castro announced he has tested positive for COVID-19 for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic started in March 2020. Castro wrote in a tweet on Tuesday, April 5 that he's avoided the positive test for two years.

"Unfortunately, after avoiding COVID-19 for two years, I've come down with it," Castro tweeted. "I tested negative yesterday & last Thursday, but positive today."

Castro wrote he's thankful that he's fully vaccinated and boosted. He added he's only experiencing mild symptoms and will quarantine consistent with the guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .

As of March 30, 2022, the CDC recommends staying home and quarantining for at least five full days if you test positive for COVID-19. The CDC also suggests wearing a well-fitting mask if you must be around others in your home. Additionally, the CDC strongly encourages positive individuals to not travel.

The CDC guidelines suggest you can end isolation after five full days if you are fever-free for 24 hours (without the use of fever-reducing medication) and your symptoms are improving.

Castro has represented the 20th congressional district in the United States House of Representatives since 2013. The district includes just over half of his native San Antonio, as well as some of its nearby suburbs.

Read more from Priscilla

- Former Alamo Drafthouse Westlakes reopens under Santikos Entertainment ownership

- Texas park offers the best views for ancient geology in the state

- Latest search for missing San Antonio girl Lina Khil turns up 'bittersweet ending'