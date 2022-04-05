ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Police seeking help identifying aggravated robbery suspect

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48I4xQ_0f0Ib0An00
Dayton Aggravated Robbery Suspect (Courtesy of Dayton Police Department)

Police said the man tried to steal at car in the parking lot of a Dayton gas station Monday morning. — The Dayton Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man they say was involved in an aggravated robbery Monday morning.

An incident report showed that a Dayton officer was dispatched to the Shell Station in the 3600 block of N. Main Street after receiving a report of a pedestrian crash around 8:10 a.m. Monday.

Police said a man tried to steal a black Dodge Caliber from the parking lot of the gas station. He hit and dragged the owner of the car, who was trying to stop him. Police said the man then got out of the car and ran away, heading northbound from the gas station.

The man was described as being 35-45 years old. Surveillance photos from the scene showed that he was wearing a red Ohio State sweatshirt, blue jeans and had a gray bookbag.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mlv82_0f0Ib0An00
Dayton Aggravated Robbery Suspect (Courtesy of Dayton Police Department)

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to call Dayton Police at (937)-333-2677. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at (937)-222-7867.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Dayton, OH
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Aggravated Robbery#Crime Stoppers#Miami Valley#The Shell Station#Cox Media Group
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Three arrested on suspected neglect charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Three women have been accused in a case of neglect involving a special needs individual who died in 2020. According to a press release sent out by the Evansville Police Department, one suspect, Latavia Booker, 20, of Evansville, made a 911 call on January 5, 2020 stating that a client of […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NBC4 Columbus

Farmer finds body in Fayette County field

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man’s body was found in a field but said there is no evidence of foul play in the man’s death. The body of Harrison K.C. Conaway IV, 35, of Washington Court House, was found Saturday at approximately 7:30 p.m. by a […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
The Independent

‘Heroic’ neighbour died after being hit with dumb bell, coroner says

A “heroic” neighbour who sacrificed his own life to save a two-year-old boy died after being repeatedly hit with a dumb bell, a coroner has said.Thames Valley Police found the body of highways officer Richard Woodcock, 38, when they forced their way into a property at Denmead, in Two Mile Ash, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, after being called to an ongoing disturbance at about 9.40am on June 26.He had gone to the next door flat to help the boy, who was thought to be in danger, Milton Keynes Coroner’s Court heard.Kelvin Odichukumma Igweani, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
66K+
Followers
96K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy