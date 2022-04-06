ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Smart & Final to pay $175K for egg price gouging at beginning of pandemic

Grocery chain Smart & Final has agreed to pay $175,000 in penalties to resolve allegations that the grocer engaged in price gouging of certain organic and cage-free eggs at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, state authorities said Tuesday.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta said that between March 4, 2020 and June 22, 2020, Smart & Final increased the price of four premium egg products beyond what was allowable during a state of emergency.

An investigation found that Smart & Final sold over 100,000 cartons of eggs that were marked up by more than 10%, violating the law, Bonta said.

California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency, triggering price-gouging protections through August 2020.

Shown is a generic image of eggs at a grocery story in Roslyn, Pa., Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

The attorney general's office said that it received many complaints about dramatic increases in the cost of eggs after Newsom's emergency declaration. Many related specifically to price spikes at Smart & Final stores across California.

"Today's settlement should serve as a warning to grocers and other sellers of essential supplies, follow state price gouging laws or you will pay the price and be held to account," Bonta said.

Smart & Final operates more than 250 retail stores throughout the western United States.

The chain released the following statement to Eyewitness News:

Smart & Final is committed to offering customers the everyday low prices they expect from our stores. Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have experienced numerous supplier price increases in multiple product categories. In response to the rapid pace of these price increases, we briefly and unintentionally raised the price of premium eggs to align with supplier price increases on standard eggs. We want our valued customers to know that price gouging has no place in our stores. We will continue to review our pricing to ensure it remains compliant.

